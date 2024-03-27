Ravens' Offense Continues to Evolve With Lamar Jackson at Helm

The Ravens have a unique quarterback in Lamar Jackson and are still exploring ways to take advantage of his skillset.

Acquiring star running back Derrick Henry in free agency creates more possibilities for Jackson and Baltimore's offense. The process of reshaping the attack is already underway as Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken enters his second season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh is eager to see how the new elements to Baltimore's offensive approach will take shape.

"It'll look different, there's no doubt about that," Harbaugh said. "That's the one thing we believe in – keeping it moving. You can never keep it the same."

Jackson won his second MVP award last season and took his passing game to a different level with career highs in passing yards (3,678) and completion percentage (67.2%). However, Jackson still led all quarterbacks with 821 rushing yards and his ability to stress defenses with his running is something the Ravens don't want to disappear.

With five 1,000-yard seasons and almost 10,000 career rushing yards, Henry is the most accomplished running back Jackson has ever played with. Henry's presence could mean that Jackson will have fewer rushing attempts next, but Harbaugh isn't certain that will be the case.