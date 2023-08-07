Practice Report: Ravens Offense Is Sharp After Day Off

A day off did the Ravens offense some good. After Saturday's nine-interception practice, the offense didn't turn the ball over once Monday and was sharper throughout.
Lamar Jackson had an accurate day and the offense got especially hot in the red zone in the latter portion of practice. The Ravens' offense won on the practice scoreboard by a wide margin.
"I thought our guys were very intentional about bringing up the winning football aspect of what we're doing and staying out of that realm of below the line," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "[We] did a really good job of that. [There were] a lot less mistakes today than there were over the weekend. I was really happy with that."
Here are other notes from Monday's practice:
- The play of the day came from Odell Beckham Jr., who made a tough sliding grab on the sideline despite tight coverage to convert on a third-and-12. Beckham also moved the chains on a fourth down earlier in the "drive." His flair for making clutch plays should be a great weapon for Jackson.
- Beckham left practice early and went inside, but Harbaugh said there was no injury. "Just a rep count. He had enough. His numbers were there. [He] worked hard, had a great day, I thought, and we're just going to monitor that as we go. Like we said, we'll be smart about it," Harbaugh said.
- Tight end Mark Andrews also took in the latter portion of practice from the sideline in bare feet. "Yes, he's OK. I mean he just … It's hot. It was towards the end of practice. Sometimes, I get like, 'OK, we're good, we're good,'" Harbaugh said.
- Tight end Isaiah Likely was the go-to guy after Andrews went to the sideline, catching three straight outs with safety Kyle Hamilton in pursuit. Likely continues to show his knack for being a tough cover. He also used a nifty dip-and-reverse move in a red zone drill to catch a touchdown against cornerback Daryl Worley.
- Running back Justice Hill got a lot of action, particularly in the passing game. He got behind linebacker Patrick Queen on a wheel route for a touchdown from Jackson. Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell also got in the end zone.
- Wide receiver Nelson Agholor continued to show his hops, elevating to catch a back shoulder toss from Jackson against defensive back Ar'Darius Washington. Agholor and Jackson have shown a good connection on that play throughout the summer.
- Outside linebacker David Ojabo returned to the practice field after a couple days out, but it was Odafe Oweh who continued to make life difficult at times for the Ravens offense. He's not just rushing the passer well, but also doing well against the run. He would have clobbered Jackson on one inside run.
- Cornerback Kevon Seymour had a particularly strong practice, continuing what has been a good training camp for the veteran. He had two pass breakups in red-zone drills against wide receiver James Proche II. Seymour has primarily been a special teams player for Baltimore, but he's making a case for more defensive reps.
- Zay Flowers' 1-on-1 matchups have become must-see entertainment, similar to OBJ's famous one-handed warm-up routine. Flowers put Armour-Davis on skates with a step-back juke move after one catch, then showed his unreal quickness on a shallow whip route for a red-zone touchdown. Asked about Flowers, Armour-Davis said he's "very quick, very explosive – very."
- Punter Jordan Stout stepped in for Justin Tucker to handle field-goal duties, as Harbaugh said the team prepares for every possibility. Stout was 20-of-31 on field goals at Penn State and showed at practice that he's a good emergency option.
- As Harbaugh previously said would happen, John Simpson stepped in for Sala Aumavae-Laulu at left guard with the first-team offense. The Ravens want to give the veteran his chance to prove himself as the competition remains open.
- Fullback Patrick Ricard returned to the practice field and participated in offensive line drills while fellow fullback Ben Mason ran routes. Harbaugh confirmed that they'll get a look at possibly expanding Ricard's duties to offensive line work.