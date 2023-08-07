Practice Report: Ravens Offense Is Sharp After Day Off

A day off did the Ravens offense some good. After Saturday's nine-interception practice, the offense didn't turn the ball over once Monday and was sharper throughout.

Lamar Jackson had an accurate day and the offense got especially hot in the red zone in the latter portion of practice. The Ravens' offense won on the practice scoreboard by a wide margin.

"I thought our guys were very intentional about bringing up the winning football aspect of what we're doing and staying out of that realm of below the line," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "[We] did a really good job of that. [There were] a lot less mistakes today than there were over the weekend. I was really happy with that."