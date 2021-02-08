Ravens Officially Re-Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

After the Ravens suffered numerous injuries at cornerback, Harris played a total of 63 defensive snaps before suffering an ankle injury Week 14 and finishing the season on injured reserve.

Harris's biggest moment with Baltimore came Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he forced a fumble by punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud that was recovered by Anthony Levine Sr. Harris also had a nice play later in the game when pushed into defensive action when he broke up a pass near the end zone.