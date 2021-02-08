Ravens Officially Re-Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

Feb 08, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020521-Harris
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Davontae Harris

Davontae Harris is getting an extended stay with the Ravens.

The 26-year-old cornerback has re-signed with Baltimore, adding depth to the secondary and special teams. Harris was claimed off waivers in November and appeared in four late-season games in 2020 before he was released in January.

After the Ravens suffered numerous injuries at cornerback, Harris played a total of 63 defensive snaps before suffering an ankle injury Week 14 and finishing the season on injured reserve.

Harris's biggest moment with Baltimore came Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he forced a fumble by punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud that was recovered by Anthony Levine Sr. Harris also had a nice play later in the game when pushed into defensive action when he broke up a pass near the end zone.

Harris started six games for the Denver Broncos in 2019, but he played primarily on special teams before the Broncos released him. He began his NFL career in 2018 with the Cincinnati Bengals as a fifth-round draft choice from Illinois State.

