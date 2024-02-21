Position Review/Preview: Offensive Line

Players Under Contract
Tyler Linderbaum
Ronnie Stanley
Morgan Moses
Patrick Mekari
Daniel Faalele
Sala Aumavae-Laulu
Ben Cleveland
Andrew Vorhees
Tykeem Doss
Tashawn Manning
Pending Free Agents
Kevin Zeitler
John Simpson
Sam Mustipher
Season in Review
Baltimore had the league's top-ranked rushing attack as the offensive line withstood injuries and showed depth. Linderbaum and Zeitler made the Pro Bowl for the first time. A knee injury hampered Stanley, who shared reps at left tackle with Mekari down the stretch. Faalele gained experience at right tackle the final four games by sharing reps with Moses. Lamar Jackson was under pressure on 37.3% of his drop-backs, which ranked near the top of the league among full-time starters, per Next Gen Stats. Part of that is because opponents blitzed at a high rate (33%), but the Ravens want Jackson to have more time.
What to Watch This Offseason
The Ravens will have to replace both starting guards if Zeitler and Simpson depart in free agency. Cleveland, Vorhees and Aumavae-Laulu could all have a chance to compete for a starting job. However, adding depth to the tackle position may be the team's biggest offseason priority, with Stanley unable to stay healthy the past few years and Moses turning 33 years old on March 3. Offensive line may be the deepest position in this year's draft, so it would not be surprising to see the Ravens target one or two prospects.