Position Review/Preview: Offensive Line

Players Under Contract

Tyler Linderbaum

Ronnie Stanley

Morgan Moses

Patrick Mekari

Daniel Faalele

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Andrew Vorhees

Tykeem Doss

Tashawn Manning

Pending Free Agents

Kevin Zeitler

John Simpson

Sam Mustipher

Season in Review

Baltimore had the league's top-ranked rushing attack as the offensive line withstood injuries and showed depth. Linderbaum and Zeitler made the Pro Bowl for the first time. A knee injury hampered Stanley, who shared reps at left tackle with Mekari down the stretch. Faalele gained experience at right tackle the final four games by sharing reps with Moses. Lamar Jackson was under pressure on 37.3% of his drop-backs, which ranked near the top of the league among full-time starters, per Next Gen Stats. Part of that is because opponents blitzed at a high rate (33%), but the Ravens want Jackson to have more time.

What to Watch This Offseason