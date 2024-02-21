 Skip to main content
Position Review/Preview: Offensive Line

Feb 21, 2024 at 12:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

C Tyler Linderbaum
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum

Players Under Contract

Tyler Linderbaum

Ronnie Stanley

Morgan Moses

Patrick Mekari

Daniel Faalele

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Andrew Vorhees

Tykeem Doss

Tashawn Manning

Pending Free Agents

Kevin Zeitler

John Simpson

Sam Mustipher

Season in Review

Baltimore had the league's top-ranked rushing attack as the offensive line withstood injuries and showed depth. Linderbaum and Zeitler made the Pro Bowl for the first time. A knee injury hampered Stanley, who shared reps at left tackle with Mekari down the stretch. Faalele gained experience at right tackle the final four games by sharing reps with Moses. Lamar Jackson was under pressure on 37.3% of his drop-backs, which ranked near the top of the league among full-time starters, per Next Gen Stats. Part of that is because opponents blitzed at a high rate (33%), but the Ravens want Jackson to have more time.

What to Watch This Offseason

The Ravens will have to replace both starting guards if Zeitler and Simpson depart in free agency. Cleveland, Vorhees and Aumavae-Laulu could all have a chance to compete for a starting job. However, adding depth to the tackle position may be the team's biggest offseason priority, with Stanley unable to stay healthy the past few years and Moses turning 33 years old on March 3. Offensive line may be the deepest position in this year's draft, so it would not be surprising to see the Ravens target one or two prospects.

