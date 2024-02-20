Position Review/Preview: Quarterbacks

With the 2023 season complete, we'll look at where the Ravens stand at each position group heading into the offseason. Today's focus is quarterback:

Players under contract

Lamar Jackson

Malik Cunningham

Pending free agents

Tyler Huntley

Josh Johnson

Season in Review

Jackson won his second MVP award and led the Ravens to the NFL's best regular season record. In his first year in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, Jackson embraced having freedom to adjust at the line of scrimmage and became a more vocal leader. Because Jackson had an injury-free year for the first time since 2021, neither Huntley nor Johnson was forced to play in a game that the Ravens needed to secure the No. 1 seed.

What to Watch This Offseason

Instead of learning a new system, Jackson can spend a healthy offseason mentally and physically preparing to take Baltimore's offense to a new level from Day 1 of training camp. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will have even more input into the offensive setup.

"We have an opportunity to pick up where we are and dig deeper with what we can give Lamar," Harbaugh said. "You say Lamar has the keys to the offense, now you build the offense, it's like setting up a car. If Lamar's the driver, he has to be involved in the setup of the car even more.

"Last year, that wasn't even possible. This year, he's going to be involved. Next year, it won't be a new day every single day. I'm looking forward to that process."