 Skip to main content
Advertising

Position Review/Preview: Quarterbacks

Feb 20, 2024 at 12:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Lamar Jackson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

With the 2023 season complete, we'll look at where the Ravens stand at each position group heading into the offseason. Today's focus is quarterback:

Players under contract

Lamar Jackson

Malik Cunningham

Pending free agents

Tyler Huntley

Josh Johnson

Season in Review

Jackson won his second MVP award and led the Ravens to the NFL's best regular season record. In his first year in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, Jackson embraced having freedom to adjust at the line of scrimmage and became a more vocal leader. Because Jackson had an injury-free year for the first time since 2021, neither Huntley nor Johnson was forced to play in a game that the Ravens needed to secure the No. 1 seed.

What to Watch This Offseason

Instead of learning a new system, Jackson can spend a healthy offseason mentally and physically preparing to take Baltimore's offense to a new level from Day 1 of training camp. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will have even more input into the offensive setup.

"We have an opportunity to pick up where we are and dig deeper with what we can give Lamar," Harbaugh said. "You say Lamar has the keys to the offense, now you build the offense, it's like setting up a car. If Lamar's the driver, he has to be involved in the setup of the car even more.

"Last year, that wasn't even possible. This year, he's going to be involved. Next year, it won't be a new day every single day. I'm looking forward to that process."

Huntley has spent four seasons with Baltimore, making 10 starts including a playoff game. If he does not re-sign, the Ravens will need a new backup quarterback. Cunningham is an intriguing prospect who was a dual-threat star at Louisville, but he doesn't have much NFL experience. The Ravens could bring back Johnson or another veteran to compete for the backup job.

Related Content

news

Keith Williams to Join Saints Coaching Staff

The New Orleans Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their wide receivers coach.
news

Joe Flacco 'Not Riding Off Into Any Sunset' as Free Agency Approaches

Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward discusses his offseason surgery. Will the Bengals place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins?
news

Late for Work: Pundits Believe Kevin Zeitler Unlikely to Return to Ravens After Not Having Deal Extended

Pundit says Ravens would be wise to use the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike. Baltimore is named the best fit for Chase Young.
news

Position Review/Preview: Running Back

The Ravens have decisions to make at running back with several veterans poised to become free agents. 
news

Late for Work: Pundits Believe Ravens' Super Bowl Window Remains Wide Open

Two big questions the Ravens need to answer this offseason. NFL executives vote Lamar Jackson MVP. Kyle Van Noy has high praise for Kyle Hamilton.
news

Ravens Sign Nelson Agholor to One-Year Extension

The veteran wide receiver had a strong first season in Baltimore and will look to build off it.
news

The Hall of Fame Cases for Terrell Suggs And Marshal Yanda

Here's a look at the reasons why Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda should (and may not) be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
news

50 Words or Less: Will Re-Signing Kevin Zeitler Be Part of Offensive Line Plan?

Lamar Jackson keeps getting fuel from his naysayers. Another Alabama cornerback could be on the Ravens' draft radar. 
news

Late for Work: ESPN's Mike Greenberg Says Three Quarterbacks Have Better Chance of Winning First Super Bowl Before Lamar Jackson

Jackson is No. 1 in NFL.com's QB Index. J.K. Dobbins and Kevin Zeitler are among the most underrated offensive free agents.
news

Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

Here's a look at every position group and where it ranks on the Ravens' offseason needs.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Debates Whether Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Back With Ravens Next Season

Odafe Oweh is ranked among the most difficult fifth-year option decisions. The Ravens' rookie class gets a B grade. Lamar Jackson scores high in Sports Illustrated's quarterback confidence index.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising