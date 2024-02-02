Lamar Jackson Will Be Even More Involved in Offensive Setup

"This year, every day was a new day in the offense right on through the last part of the season," Harbaugh said. "Next year, it won't be a new day every single day. … I'm looking forward to that process."

Jackson won't just be involved in the evolution of the Ravens' offensive scheme. General Manager Eric DeCosta also said he might go down to Florida and visit with Jackson at some point this offseason to go out to dinner and talk over things.

DeCosta has sought Jackson's input on free agency and the draft in previous years, and that input played into the Ravens' acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting of Zay Flowers.

"He's great about offering suggestions and ideas, and he and I have a great relationship, where we can exchange different ideas on personnel and things," DeCosta said. "He's a huge fan of college football, and I appreciate his feedback."

Jackson is widely expected to win his second MVP award next week, but his season ended with another premature playoff exit, eliciting a new round of doubt. The Ravens, however, aren't wavering one bit in their belief.