Ravens Sign Veteran Outside Linebacker to Practice Squad

Sep 07, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090722-Fackrell
Zach Bolinger/AP Photos
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) rushes around the corner during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.

The Ravens have signed veteran outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad, adding depth to a unit with two outside linebackers currently on the 53-man roster.

Fackrell, 30, was a third-round pick by the Packers in 2016. He had 111 tackles and 16.5 sacks in four seasons with them, playing 61 games and making nine starts. His best season was 2018 when he had 10.5 sacks, including three-sack games against Russell Wilson and Josh Allen.

Standing in at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Fackrell had four sacks with the Giants in 2020 and three sacks in 13 games with the Chargers last season as a backup linebacker. He signed with the Raiders in March but was placed on injured reserve on July 29 and released Aug. 31.

Fackrell is the third former Raiders player the Ravens have added this offseason, following wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and running back Kenyan Drake.

The Ravens currently have just Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston on their outside linebacker depth chart, with Tyus Bowser and second-round pick David Ojabo both on reserve/PUP recovering from Achilles injuries.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison is also capable of swinging outside, and Fackrell will join two outside linebackers already on the practice squad, Steven Means and Jeremiah Moon. The Ravens could activate practice squad linebackers to help provide more depth in Week 1.

