Ravens Partner With Levy for M&T Bank Stadium Food and Beverage Hospitality

Mar 21, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

The Baltimore Ravens have entered a partnership with Levy to become the team's official food, beverage and hospitality (F&B) partner. Beginning in 2024, Levy will be the exclusive concessionaire at M&T Bank Stadium.

With the extension of the lease and major renovations of M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens began reimagining the fan and gameday experience, including the F&B program.

This past fall, the Ravens launched a request for proposal (RFP) process to secure a partner to lead F&B hospitality offerings at M&T Bank Stadium.

Levy – a market-leading hospitality partner – stood out throughout the Ravens' RFP process. After a comprehensive evaluation of potential F&B partners, the Ravens determined that Levy's award-winning expertise would play an integral role in the next evolution of the M&T Bank Stadium fan experience.

"Levy is absolutely the right partner for the Ravens. They share our passion and commitment to delivering great food and amazing experiences for our fans," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "Food and Beverage and Hospitality has become such a core part of our fans' gameday experience. Throughout the planning of our stadium renovations, we pushed ourselves to evolve every aspect of the fan experience and were heavily focused on our F&B program."

"As we enter a new era of experience, innovation and excitement at M&T Bank Stadium, we're confident Levy will provide fresh opportunities that deliver best-in-class service for all fans," Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations and guest experience Rich Tamayo added.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Baltimore Ravens to create an elevated game day experience for the Ravens Flock, one of the greatest fanbases in the league," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "Our focus is on bringing wonderful flavors and hospitality to M&T Bank Stadium in a way that celebrates cherished traditions with new and improved modern amenities. We're looking forward to getting started."

About Levy

The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the market leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Twice named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and one of the top three Best Employers for Diversity in America by Forbes, Levy's diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants; iconic sports and entertainment venues, zoos and cultural institutions, theaters and music festivals, and convention centers; as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, and NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, and MLS All-Star Games. For more, visit levyrestaurants.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

