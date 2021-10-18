Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

"As I learned more about it, I was really proud," Harbaugh said. "Pretty emotional thing, in terms of what was done and how it came about last week in terms of Mayor Scott, the superintendent of the school district, Mervo High School, the coaches over there, the principal, to honor, from what I understand, this spectacular young man.

"For Anthony and Elijah's mom to be together on the field like that after the game, I'm really just proud of it. I wasn't involved in it. I didn't know a lot about it. I knew what had happened, but I didn't know what we were doing for the game until after the game. To see it come together so quickly like it did just makes me really proud of our organization and everybody involved. This is a great young man. It's a tragic accident. It's a wonderful family. Our hearts go out to them. Just thankful that we were able to do something to honor this young man."