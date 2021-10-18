Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

Oct 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101821-Gorham-Story
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Hollywood Brown holds up a jersey in honor of Elijah Gorham.

The Ravens took time to honor Elijah Gorham, both before and after their latest victory.

Gorham was a 17-year-old senior on Mervo High School's football team who passed away earlier this month after injuries suffered during a game on Sept. 18.

Gorham wore No. 7 and was a playmaking wide receiver. So it was fitting that the Ravens' playmaking wide receiver, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, held a No. 7 Ravens jersey aloft as he ran out of the tunnel Sunday during pre-game introductions.

There was also a banner hanging at M&T Bank Stadium paying tribute to Gorham on Sunday.

After the game, Ravens President Dick Cass, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and veteran safety/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. spent time with Gorham's mother and presented her with the No. 7 Ravens jersey with his name on the back.

Gorham had a passion for football and photography and was one of Mervo's most respected and popular students.

Hundreds turned out for a candlelight vigil last week to remember him.

Head Coach John Harbaugh began his press conference Monday by talking about Gorham and the organization's tribute to him.

"As I learned more about it, I was really proud," Harbaugh said. "Pretty emotional thing, in terms of what was done and how it came about last week in terms of Mayor Scott, the superintendent of the school district, Mervo High School, the coaches over there, the principal, to honor, from what I understand, this spectacular young man.

"For Anthony and Elijah's mom to be together on the field like that after the game, I'm really just proud of it. I wasn't involved in it. I didn't know a lot about it. I knew what had happened, but I didn't know what we were doing for the game until after the game. To see it come together so quickly like it did just makes me really proud of our organization and everybody involved. This is a great young man. It's a tragic accident. It's a wonderful family. Our hearts go out to them. Just thankful that we were able to do something to honor this young man."

If fans are looking to offer support, a Elijah Gorman Memorial Scholarship & Family Support was launched on GoFundMe.

