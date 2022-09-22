Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ravens Have Perfect Attendance

The Ravens have perfect attendance at their Thursday practice ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) and wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (concussion) returned to the practice field. Humphrey was doing sprints and seemed to be moving well.

Lamar Jackson is also not wearing his arm sleeve and is throwing. Jackson tossed passes as normal in the portion of practice open to media.

In other positive news, left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also practicing on Thursday for the first time since returning two weeks ago. He had been going every other day. The same goes for tight end Nick Boyle, who Head Coach John Harbaugh said has a "good chance" of playing in his first game Sunday.

Veterans Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell and Justin Houston were back on the field after rest days.