Ravens Photographers Win Four Pro Football Hall of Fame Awards

May 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have some of the best photographers in the business and it showed once again with four awards from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's annual contest.

Team Photographers Shawn Hubbard and Joey Pulone pulled in four honorable mention awards, including three in the feature category and one in action.

Hubbard, a 15-year team veteran, won for his celebration shot after Justin Tucker's record-setting, game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit last season.

“66-Yard Celebration,” Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, Sept. 26, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens/Shawn Hubbard)
“66-Yard Celebration,” Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, Sept. 26, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens/Shawn Hubbard)

Pulone, another team photographer, earned honorable mention for a dramatic shot of a player running through the entrance tunnel, one of Lamar Jackson pointing to the sky, and an action shot of Steelers running back Najee Harris going airborne against the Ravens.

“2 Ravens Ready to Fly,” Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 19, 2021 (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)
“2 Ravens Ready to Fly,” Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 19, 2021 (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)
“This Way, Men!,” Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 17, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)
“This Way, Men!,” Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 17, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)
“I Believe I Can Fly,” Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 5, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)
“I Believe I Can Fly,” Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 5, 2021. (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)

Related Content

news

Travis Jones Signs Rookie Contract

Defensive tackle Travis Jones, the 76th-overall pick, signed his rookie contract.

news

Sam Koch Wants to Help Jordan Stout Be the 'Best Punter This League Has Seen'

Rookie punter Jordan Stout is eager to learn from Sam Koch, the best punter in franchise history who is now a special teams consultant.

news

Late for Work 5/20: Sam Koch Had Hall of Fame-Worthy Career; Full Reaction to Punter's Retirement

Are the Ravens one of two teams reportedly in talks with T.Y. Hilton? NFL Network pundits are split over whether the Ravens or Bengals are the AFC North favorite.

news

Ravens Teammates, Coaches Give Tribute to Sam Koch Upon Retirement

Former teammates and coaches expressed their admiration for Sam Koch, one of the team's most respected players who announced his retirement on Thursday.

news

Sam Koch Joins Ravens Coaching Staff After Retirement

Rookie punter Jordan Stout will have the best mentor working with him, as Sam Koch will stay with the Ravens as a special teams consultant.

news

After 16 Years as a Raven, Sam Koch Is Retiring

The franchise's all-time leader in games played will remain with the Ravens as a special teams consultant.

news

Ray Lewis Finishes Second in Reality Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ray Lewis raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center after enduring treacherous challenges in the Panama jungles. Here's who finished ahead of the Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker.

news

Chris Horton to Participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

More than 60 coaches and front office personnel will participate in a new NFL program designed to increase hiring opportunities for minorities and women.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

Late for Work 5/19: Joe Burrow: 'I Love Playing the Ravens Because They Talk'

An NFL executive says the Ravens should consider paying Lamar Jackson on a year-to-year basis. Tyler Huntley makes Chris Simms' top 40 quarterback rankings. Colin Cowherd predicts the Ravens to finish third, the Steelers second in the AFC North.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising