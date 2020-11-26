Ravens Place Jihad Ward on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Reach 10 Players

Nov 26, 2020
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112620-Ward
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Jihad Ward

The Ravens have placed defensive end Jihad Ward on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making it 10 players Baltimore now has on the list.

It's the eighth player Baltimore has added to the list since Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to the timeline below:

Monday: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams

Tuesday: LB Pernell McPhee

Wednesday: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura

The Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to the ongoing positive tests and moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said the Ravens should be close to the end of the transmission period. Sills said the league did a "very, very deep dive into the situation" that included genomic epidemiology, meaning they looked at the exact genome of the virus samples from all the infected individuals.

"We feel like we have a really good handle on exactly when transmission occurred and how it occurred," Sills told Judy Battista of NFL Media yesterday. "I think we feel like we're just a couple of days away from being out of that window of vulnerability for that transmission event."

Ward has not suited up for the Ravens since Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In six games played, he had 12 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. Ward may have been activated against the Steelers after McPhee went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The other two Ravens players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive back Iman Marshall, who suffered a season-ending injury before the season began.

On Wednesday, the team announced that it disciplined a staff member for "conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens."

