Ravens Place Jihad Ward on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Reach 10 Players

The Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to the ongoing positive tests and moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said the Ravens should be close to the end of the transmission period. Sills said the league did a "very, very deep dive into the situation" that included genomic epidemiology, meaning they looked at the exact genome of the virus samples from all the infected individuals.