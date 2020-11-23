Ravens Place Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens have placed running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier in the day, the Ravens closed the Under Armour Performance Center after multiple members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals began to self-quarantine and the Ravens went through the process of contact tracing.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced later in the day that the facility had been re-opened and the team was in meetings and would conduct a walk through.

The Ravens are three days away from a Thanksgiving night game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dobbins leads the Ravens running backs with 380 rushing yards this season. He's averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. Dobbins ran for a season-high 113 yards against Pittsburgh earlier this month and led Baltimore's running backs with 15 carries for 70 yards Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram missed two games because of an ankle injury, but returned to the field for the past two weeks. He had five carries for five yards against the New England Patriots and two rushes for two yards versus the Titans.