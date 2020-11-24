Ravens Place Pernell McPhee on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens have placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McPhee has played in all 10 games this season and is having a consistent year with 26 tackles and two sacks. The 31-year-old McPhee is valued for his leadership as well as his play.

Tuesday's practice was cancelled and all of the team's daily activities were held virtually. The Ravens are scheduled to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night at Heinz Field.