Ravens Place Punter Sam Koch on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens have placed punter Sam Koch on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, raising a potential challenge this week as the team prepares for its Week 17 win-and-get-in game in Cincinnati.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Koch produced an inconclusive COVID-19 test. The Ravens do not currently have another punter on the roster.

If Koch cannot play, it would snap his 15-year streak of consecutive games played. Koch has not missed a game since entering the league in 2006. He's played in 239 career games, surpassing Terrell Suggs (229) and Ray Lewis (228) for the most in franchise history earlier this season.

The Ravens would have to find a replacement either on the roster (presumably Justin Tucker) or hope they can sign one and get them through COVID-19 testing protocol in time for the game. Tucker punted throughout his college career at Texas, averaging 40.5 yards. Baltimore would also need to settle on a holder.

The Jaguars had to scramble for a punter two weeks ago and kicker Aldrick Rosas has to take over. He punted three times with an average of 36.7 yards.

Koch is still one of the best punters in the NFL and a weapon on special teams. He hasn't hit as many punts recently as the Ravens offense has been surging. Koch had two punts Sunday versus the Giants and none the week before against Jacksonville. The Ravens obviously hope they won't be punting much, or at all, Sunday against the Bengals.