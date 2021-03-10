Ravens Place Tenders on Gus Edwards and Two Other Free Agents

The Ravens have placed tenders on three free agents: running back Gus Edwards, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and linebacker Kristian Welch.

Edwards is a restricted free agent and one of the Ravens' leading running backs. General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that the team is working on an extension.

"Gus is going to be on the team, one way or the other," DeCosta said Tuesday. "We're going to certainly tender him if we don't get a long-term deal done, but he is a Raven. He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us."

Edwards, 25, has been very productive and steady for the Ravens over the past three seasons. The bruising back has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 717 yards per season. Last year, he rumbled for a career-high six touchdowns and showed a little more as a receiver.