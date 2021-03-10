Ravens Place Tenders on Gus Edwards and Two Other Free Agents

Mar 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031021-Edwards

The Ravens have placed tenders on three free agents: running back Gus Edwards, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and linebacker Kristian Welch.

Edwards is a restricted free agent and one of the Ravens' leading running backs. General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that the team is working on an extension.

"Gus is going to be on the team, one way or the other," DeCosta said Tuesday. "We're going to certainly tender him if we don't get a long-term deal done, but he is a Raven. He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us."

Edwards, 25, has been very productive and steady for the Ravens over the past three seasons. The bruising back has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 717 yards per season. Last year, he rumbled for a career-high six touchdowns and showed a little more as a receiver.

Colon-Castillo and Welch are both exclusive rights free agents who joined the team as undrafted rookies last year. Colon-Castillo started two games when Patrick Mekari was sidelined and played well. Welch appeared in 10 games and was a major part of the team's special teams unit. He saw eight defensive snaps, all in the regular-season finale.

Related Content

news

Ravens Get Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 Draft

Baltimore will have additional third- and fifth-round compensatory picks after the losses of David Culley and Michael Pierce.
news

What's the Ravens' Offseason Plan at Wide Receiver?

Will the Ravens target a veteran free agent? Look for more young talent in the draft? Here's the latest outlook from Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh.
news

John Harbaugh Details 'Creative' Roles for New Offensive Coaches

Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin are bringing fresh ideas to Baltimore's offense.
news

Late for Work 3/10: Reaction to Ravens Not Using Franchise Tag

Looking at the receiver market after the tag deadline. Bradley Bozeman could be the best bet at center. More reaction to yesterday's "state of the offseason" press conference.
news

Eisenberg: What We Learned From the State of the Offseason Press Conferences

General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke about Lamar Jackson's extension, the possibility of an Orlando Brown Jr. trade, the roles of the new coaches and much more. 
news

Lamar Jackson's Extension 'May Take a Little Time,' But Ravens Are 'Confident and Committed'

General Manager Eric DeCosta said Dak Prescott's record-setting deal does not impact the Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson.
news

Eric DeCosta Talks About Possibility of Trading Orlando Brown Jr.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens are going to do what's best for Orlando Brown Jr. and what's best for the Ravens.
news

Ravens Are Working on Long-Term Deal With Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards is a pending restricted free agent who will 'be on the team, one way or the other,' says General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Brandon Williams Is Expected to Be Retained

The veteran nose tackle continues to play at a high level and is a 'valued player on the team.'
news

Ravens Have Had Preliminary Contract Discussions With Mark Andrews

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he 'loves everything' about Mark Andrews who is the 'type of guy we want to keep.'
news

Late for Work 3/9: What Does Dak Prescott's Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

What are the most important moves the Ravens could make this offseason? Are the Ravens' issues on the offensive line overhyped? Will Calais Campbell make a bigger impact in 2021?
Advertising