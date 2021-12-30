Ravens Place Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have placed guard/tackle Tyre Phillips on injured reserve, which would end his season unless Baltimore makes the playoffs.

Phillips is dealing with a knee injury suffered on Dec. 19 against the Green Bay Packers. It's his second knee injury this year, as he was carted off the field in Week 1 in Las Vegas and missed the next four games on injured reserve.

Phillips began the year as the Ravens' starting left guard and will compete for that job again next year, likely with current third-round rookie Ben Cleveland.

In his second season, Phillips has mostly been used to fill in at right tackle when Patrick Mekari has been too banged up to play. However, Phillips' best fit is probably at guard.