Ravens Place Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve

Dec 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123021-Tyre
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Tyre Phillips

The Ravens have placed guard/tackle Tyre Phillips on injured reserve, which would end his season unless Baltimore makes the playoffs.

Phillips is dealing with a knee injury suffered on Dec. 19 against the Green Bay Packers. It's his second knee injury this year, as he was carted off the field in Week 1 in Las Vegas and missed the next four games on injured reserve.

Phillips began the year as the Ravens' starting left guard and will compete for that job again next year, likely with current third-round rookie Ben Cleveland.

In his second season, Phillips has mostly been used to fill in at right tackle when Patrick Mekari has been too banged up to play. However, Phillips' best fit is probably at guard.

The Ravens have David Sharpe as a backup at right tackle if needed over the final two regular-season games.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Sits Out Thursday's Practice

One day after practicing on a limited basis, Lamar Jackson was not on the field when the Ravens opened practice Thursday. 
news

Ravens Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman Patrick Mekari to Contract Extension

Patrick Mekari has been a strong right tackle this season and has the versatility to play every position on the line. He'll be under contract through the 2024 season.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bust Out Rare Uniform for Must-Win Rams Game

Baltimore will wear its purple jersey and purple pants against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Tyler Huntley, Justin Madubuike Activated From COVID-19 List

Tyler Huntley will be available if Lamar Jackson isn't ready. Justin Madubuike returns to the defensive line rotation. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson was activated and returned to the practice squad.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m., but will not be available in the Washington, D.C. market.
news

Late for Work 12/30: Wide Receiver May Be Ravens' Deepest Position Group

Which pending free agent should be Ravens' top priority to re-sign? ESPN's simulation projects Baltimore to finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs. Two Ravens are named to ESPN's All-Pro First Team.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Anthony Averett, Patrick Ricard Sidelined

Lamar Jackson returned on a limited basis, but Odafe Oweh and Tavon Young were among those who didn't practice.
news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Might Draw Jalen Ramsey Matchup

Bradley Bozeman looks forward to going against 'great player' Aaron Donald. Getting healthier is giving an energy boost to Ravens defense. John Harbaugh doesn't expect Ja'Wuan James to play this season.
news

Ravens' Undermanned Secondary Trying to Derail Cooper Kupp's Bid for NFL Record

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp has beaten everybody he's gone against this season as the Rams have found different ways to get him the ball.
news

Tyus Bowser Comes Off Reserve/COVID-19 List After One Day

The Ravens will have one of their top defenders available against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

Do the Ravens deserve a playoff spot? Why has the offense been completing more short throws with the backup QBs? Who will step up with COVID players out?
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising