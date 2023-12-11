Ravens' Playoff Outlook After Week 14

The Ravens and fans in Baltimore not only woke up to snow on the ground Monday morning, but a rosy playoff picture.

After Sunday's wild 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens sit atop the AFC with a 10-3 record.

The Miami Dolphins (9-3) would move back into pole position if they beat the Tennessee Titans (4-8) tonight at home. However, with the Dolphins still on the upcoming schedule, the Ravens still control their own destiny for a No. 1 seed.

Ravens' remaining schedule:

@ Jaguars (8-5)

@ 49ers (10-3)

vs. Dolphins (9-3)

vs. Steelers (7-6)

Here's the Ravens' playoff outlook, per the New York Times playoff simulator.

For a playoff spot:

The Ravens' playoff spot isn't secured, but they have a better than 99% chance of reaching the postseason. A cluster of six 7-6 teams (Steelers, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Bengals, Bills) are vying for the final two wild-card spots.

For the division title:

The Ravens have an 87% chance of winning the AFC North. The Browns' win against the Jaguars kept them just two games behind Baltimore with four left to go and the Steelers and Bengals (both 7-6) aren't out of it yet, though their odds are very slim.

Browns' remaining schedule:

Bears (5-8)

@ Texans (7-6)

vs. Jets (5-8)

@ Bengals (7-6)

For a first-round bye: