Ravens' Playoff Outlook After Week 14

The Ravens and fans in Baltimore not only woke up to snow on the ground Monday morning, but a rosy playoff picture.
After Sunday's wild 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens sit atop the AFC with a 10-3 record.
The Miami Dolphins (9-3) would move back into pole position if they beat the Tennessee Titans (4-8) tonight at home. However, with the Dolphins still on the upcoming schedule, the Ravens still control their own destiny for a No. 1 seed.
Ravens' remaining schedule:
@ Jaguars (8-5)
@ 49ers (10-3)
vs. Dolphins (9-3)
vs. Steelers (7-6)
Here's the Ravens' playoff outlook, per the New York Times playoff simulator.
For a playoff spot:
The Ravens' playoff spot isn't secured, but they have a better than 99% chance of reaching the postseason. A cluster of six 7-6 teams (Steelers, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Bengals, Bills) are vying for the final two wild-card spots.
For the division title:
The Ravens have an 87% chance of winning the AFC North. The Browns' win against the Jaguars kept them just two games behind Baltimore with four left to go and the Steelers and Bengals (both 7-6) aren't out of it yet, though their odds are very slim.
Browns' remaining schedule:
- Bears (5-8)
@ Texans (7-6)
vs. Jets (5-8)
@ Bengals (7-6)
For a first-round bye:
If the Ravens win out, they get the top seed, a first-round bye, and homefield advantage. But with the Chiefs' loss to the Bills on Sunday, Baltimore has even more breathing room. The Ravens have a 45% chance of earning a first-round bye, the best odds in the AFC right now.
The Ravens can withstand a loss in the final four games and still get the first-round bye as long they beat the Dolphins at home in Week 17. In that scenario, the Ravens and Dolphins would finish with the same record (13-4), but Baltimore would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
While the Ravens have the most challenging strength of schedule remaining, per ESPN’s power index, the Dolphins don't have a cakewalk either. They could take more than one loss.
Dolphins' remaining schedule:
- Titans (4-8)
vs. Jets (5-8)
vs. Cowboys (10-3)
@ Ravens (10-3)
vs. Bills (7-6)
The Chiefs, Jaguars, and Browns are all lurking two games back in the hunt for the top seed. The Ravens face the Jaguars this Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, so they control their head-to-head fate. The top threat would be the Chiefs winning out and leap-frogging the Ravens if Baltimore dropped two more games.
Chiefs' remaining schedule:
@ Patriots (3-10)
vs. Raiders (5-8)
vs. Bengals (7-6)
@ Chargers (5-8)