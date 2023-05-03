Ravens Post-Draft Roster Outlook

Quarterback

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Competition: Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

Getting the Jackson five-year extension done gives stability at the game's most important position and keeps a superstar with game-changing talent at the forefront of the offense. With Jackson, the Ravens feel like they can score at any time and win any game.

Huntley has been a solid backup for the past two years and has gained considerable experience with nine starts, including last year's playoff loss. He recently signed his restricted free-agent tender, keeping him under contract for 2023. The Ravens also didn't draft a quarterback. Huntley is certainly the leader to keep the No. 2 job. His running ability still makes him the closest replication of Jackson in case he's pushed into action. The question is whether Todd Monken could look to vary the skillset of the backup quarterback in his new offense. Brown will get the opportunity to push Huntley for the backup job.

Running Back

Starters: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Backup: Justice Hill

The Ravens have all three of their top running backs from last year back, and all three will be healthier/stronger going into this season. Dobbins was highly effective down the stretch last year after undergoing a midseason knee procedure. He could be in store for the breakout season he's been yearning for. Edwards looked more like his old self with each game. Those two should team up to, once again, give Baltimore one of the better 1-2 punches in the league.

Baltimore brought back Hill on a one-year contract this offseason, maintaining a change-of-pace speedster out of the backfield and strong special teams player. He'll be the No. 3. This could be spot where an undrafted rookie could earn a spot. Dobbins, Edwards and Hill are all going into the final year of their contracts.

Tight End/Fullback

Starters: Mark Andrews, Pat Ricard

Backups: Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

Competition: Ben Mason

Andrews returns as one of the best tight end weapons in the NFL and should be even more effective now that there are more targets around him for defenses to worry about. Likely and Kolar are second-year players looking to take big jumps. Likely flashed his potential as a receiver at times last year. Kolar missed almost the entire season but got valuable reps and looked solid in two games.

Josh Oliver, who became a key piece in Greg Roman's very tight-end friendly scheme, departed in free agency. Nick Boyle was not brought back. It remains to be seen how much Monken leans on the Ravens' tight ends now with a stronger wide receiver corps. It also remains to be seen how large Ricard's role will be if Baltimore passes the ball more often, as expected. There is a need for an in-line blocking tight end, and Ricard could be called upon.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers

Backups: Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor

Competition: James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas, Andy Isabella, Shemar Bridges, Tarik Black

The Ravens dramatically upgraded the position this offseason, just as General Manager Eric DeCosta pledged. There are no more questions about talent or depth. The only concern is that the top two starters, Beckham and Bateman, are coming off season-ending injuries. Flowers may not technically be a starter, but he will get a lot of offensive action as a rookie as Baltimore figures to use three-wide receiver sets much more often.

Duvernay showed his offensive chops last season, especially early on. He will continue to be a speedy and versatile threat. Agholor has big-play potential to help stretch defenses and experience. The Ravens know their top five wide receivers and could roll with that group. The competition for a sixth spot will likely come down to special teams.

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Morgan Moses

Competition: G/C Patrick Mekari, G Ben Cleveland, G John Simpson

Backups: OT Daniel Faalele, OT Sala Aumavae-Laulu, OT David Sharpe

Injured: OL Andrew Vorhees

Four of last year's five offensive line starters are returning, which gives the group a head start heading into this season. The one starting spot up for grabs is at left guard after Ben Powers left for Denver in free agency. Mekari has the most starting experience, but that's mostly been at tackle and he's the top reserve at center. If he's one of the best five, however, he could take the job while still serving as a super sub. Cleveland is entering a critical Year 3 and Simpson is a veteran added late last season who was a 17-game starter for the Raiders in 2021. The Ravens had a strong competition at left guard last season and Powers grabbed the reins and never let go en route to a fantastic campaign. Baltimore is hoping someone follows in those footsteps.