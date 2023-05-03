Ravens Post-Draft Roster Outlook

May 03, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Jackson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' 2023 draft class is in the books, bringing this year's roster more into focus.

There will still be veteran free-agent additions over the coming weeks and months, and the undrafted rookies are not included because they’re not officially Ravens yet.

Knowing more changes are coming, the draft is still an inflection point for the roster. Who are the locks? Where are the best competitions? Where could additions still be made?

Let's break it all down …

Full Ravens 2023 Roster

Here's the Ravens' full 2023 roster following the NFL Draft.

WR Nelson Agholor
1 / 68

WR Nelson Agholor

Stacy Bengs/AP Photos
TE Mark Andrews
2 / 68

TE Mark Andrews

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
3 / 68

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
4 / 68

OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Young Kwak/AP Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
5 / 68

WR Rashod Bateman

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
6 / 68

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Doug Benc/AP Photos
WR Tarik Black
7 / 68

WR Tarik Black

Matt Rourke/AP Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser
8 / 68

OLB Tyus Bowser

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Shemar Bridges
9 / 68

WR Shemar Bridges

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Anthony Brown
10 / 68

QB Anthony Brown

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
11 / 68

G Ben Cleveland

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins
12 / 68

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
13 / 68

WR Devin Duvernay

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
14 / 68

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele
15 / 68

T Daniel Faalele

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
16 / 68

WR Zay Flowers

Chuck Burton/AP Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
17 / 68

S Kyle Hamilton

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Malik Harrison
18 / 68

ILB Malik Harrison

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Daelin Hayes
19 / 68

OLB Daelin Hayes

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
20 / 68

RB Justice Hill

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
21 / 68

CB Marlon Humphrey

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
22 / 68

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Andy Isabella
23 / 68

WR Andy Isabella

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
24 / 68

QB Lamar Jackson

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
25 / 68

DT Travis Jones

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
26 / 68

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Jeff Chiu/AP Photos
CB BoPete Keyes
27 / 68

CB BoPete Keyes

Jeff Dean/AP Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
28 / 68

TE Charlie Kolar

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely
29 / 68

TE Isaiah Likely

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
30 / 68

C Tyler Linderbaum

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
31 / 68

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/TE Ben Mason
32 / 68

FB/TE Ben Mason

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/C Patrick Mekari
33 / 68

G/C Patrick Mekari

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon
34 / 68

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LS Nick Moore
35 / 68

LS Nick Moore

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
36 / 68

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Trayvon Mullen
37 / 68

CB Trayvon Mullen

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photos
DT Rayshad Nichols
38 / 68

DT Rayshad Nichols

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
39 / 68

OLB David Ojabo

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
40 / 68

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
41 / 68

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
42 / 68

NT Michael Pierce

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR James Proche II
43 / 68

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
44 / 68

ILB Patrick Queen

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
45 / 68

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
46 / 68

OLB Tavius Robinson

Wade Payne/AP Photos
ILB Josh Ross
47 / 68

ILB Josh Ross

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kevon Seymour
48 / 68

CB Kevon Seymour

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OT David Sharpe
49 / 68

OT David Sharpe

Shawn Hubbard/Balitmore Ravens Photos
G John Simpson
50 / 68

G John Simpson

Rick Scuteri/AP Photos
LB Trenton Simpson
51 / 68

LB Trenton Simpson

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
52 / 68

ILB Roquan Smith

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
53 / 68

T Ronnie Stanley

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens
54 / 68

DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
55 / 68

S Geno Stone

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
56 / 68

P Jordan Stout

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Mike Thomas
57 / 68

WR Mike Thomas

Terrance Williams/AP Photos
K Justin Tucker
58 / 68

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban
59 / 68

DE Brent Urban

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Andrew Vorhees
60 / 68

OL Andrew Vorhees

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
61 / 68

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Ar'Darius Washington
62 / 68

S Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
63 / 68

DT Broderick Washington

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Kristian Welch
64 / 68

LB Kristian Welch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion Williams
65 / 68

CB Damarion Williams

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
66 / 68

S Marcus Williams

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Daryl Worley
67 / 68

CB Daryl Worley

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kevin Zeitler
68 / 68

G Kevin Zeitler

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Quarterback

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Competition: Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

Getting the Jackson five-year extension done gives stability at the game's most important position and keeps a superstar with game-changing talent at the forefront of the offense. With Jackson, the Ravens feel like they can score at any time and win any game.

Huntley has been a solid backup for the past two years and has gained considerable experience with nine starts, including last year's playoff loss. He recently signed his restricted free-agent tender, keeping him under contract for 2023. The Ravens also didn't draft a quarterback. Huntley is certainly the leader to keep the No. 2 job. His running ability still makes him the closest replication of Jackson in case he's pushed into action. The question is whether Todd Monken could look to vary the skillset of the backup quarterback in his new offense. Brown will get the opportunity to push Huntley for the backup job.

Running Back

Starters: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Backup: Justice Hill

The Ravens have all three of their top running backs from last year back, and all three will be healthier/stronger going into this season. Dobbins was highly effective down the stretch last year after undergoing a midseason knee procedure. He could be in store for the breakout season he's been yearning for. Edwards looked more like his old self with each game. Those two should team up to, once again, give Baltimore one of the better 1-2 punches in the league.

Baltimore brought back Hill on a one-year contract this offseason, maintaining a change-of-pace speedster out of the backfield and strong special teams player. He'll be the No. 3. This could be spot where an undrafted rookie could earn a spot. Dobbins, Edwards and Hill are all going into the final year of their contracts.

Tight End/Fullback

Starters: Mark Andrews, Pat Ricard

Backups: Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

Competition: Ben Mason

Andrews returns as one of the best tight end weapons in the NFL and should be even more effective now that there are more targets around him for defenses to worry about. Likely and Kolar are second-year players looking to take big jumps. Likely flashed his potential as a receiver at times last year. Kolar missed almost the entire season but got valuable reps and looked solid in two games.

Josh Oliver, who became a key piece in Greg Roman's very tight-end friendly scheme, departed in free agency. Nick Boyle was not brought back. It remains to be seen how much Monken leans on the Ravens' tight ends now with a stronger wide receiver corps. It also remains to be seen how large Ricard's role will be if Baltimore passes the ball more often, as expected. There is a need for an in-line blocking tight end, and Ricard could be called upon.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers

Backups: Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor

Competition: James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas, Andy Isabella, Shemar Bridges, Tarik Black

The Ravens dramatically upgraded the position this offseason, just as General Manager Eric DeCosta pledged. There are no more questions about talent or depth. The only concern is that the top two starters, Beckham and Bateman, are coming off season-ending injuries. Flowers may not technically be a starter, but he will get a lot of offensive action as a rookie as Baltimore figures to use three-wide receiver sets much more often.

Duvernay showed his offensive chops last season, especially early on. He will continue to be a speedy and versatile threat. Agholor has big-play potential to help stretch defenses and experience. The Ravens know their top five wide receivers and could roll with that group. The competition for a sixth spot will likely come down to special teams.

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Morgan Moses

Competition: G/C Patrick Mekari, G Ben Cleveland, G John Simpson

Backups: OT Daniel Faalele, OT Sala Aumavae-Laulu, OT David Sharpe

Injured: OL Andrew Vorhees

Four of last year's five offensive line starters are returning, which gives the group a head start heading into this season. The one starting spot up for grabs is at left guard after Ben Powers left for Denver in free agency. Mekari has the most starting experience, but that's mostly been at tackle and he's the top reserve at center. If he's one of the best five, however, he could take the job while still serving as a super sub. Cleveland is entering a critical Year 3 and Simpson is a veteran added late last season who was a 17-game starter for the Raiders in 2021. The Ravens had a strong competition at left guard last season and Powers grabbed the reins and never let go en route to a fantastic campaign. Baltimore is hoping someone follows in those footsteps.

Faalele can continue to develop and be a trusted backup tackle and extra blocker. He's talented enough to push Moses. Sixth-rounder Aumavae-Laulu has a high ceiling and is next in the Joe D'Alessandris development pipeline as an option at tackle or guard. Vorhees won't play at all this year after tearing his ACL at the Combine, Eric DeCosta announced.

Defensive Line

Starters: NT Michael Pierce, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Travis Jones, DT Broderick Washington

Backups: DE Brent Urban

Competition: DT Rayshad Nichols

The Ravens will need somebody to step into the void left by Calais Campbell's free-agency departure. Nobody is built like Campbell, nor has that pedigree. However, Baltimore has plenty of young talent. Pierce looked strong before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. He should be back at full strength come September. It's a contract year for Madubuike, who had a career-high 5.5 sacks last year and the potential for more. Washington was one of the defense's breakout performers last year as a very strong all-around lineman. He played in all 17 games and started nine. A big factor in "replacing" Campbell will be the development of Jones, a massive (6-foot-4, 334 pounds), strong a mobile force who played in 15 games last season (three starts) and has high upside.

Urban is a steady veteran who was brought back on a one-year deal. Nichols has flashed his talent on the practice squad. This is another spot where an undrafted rookie could make a push to make the roster as a depth piece.

Inside Linebacker

Starters: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen

Backups: Trenton Simpson

Competition: Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch, Josh Ross, Del'Shawn Phillips

The Ravens have the best inside linebacker duo in the league in Smith and Queen. Even though the Ravens reportedly declined Queen's fifth-year option, they still envision him as being a game-changing force in 2023. Queen is entering a contract year with plenty of motivation to prove, as DeCosta said, that he's a Pro Bowler in the making.

Simpson will be utilized in a versatile role where he can fly around and make plays. He could line up inside or outside and should be a strong blitzer. He could also be utilized in pass coverage, an area where he excelled in college. As a rookie, Simpson will learn a lot on the fly, including from Smith and Queen, but his supreme athleticism and talent should land him a role early on.

The competition behind them will be a good one between Harrison, Welch, Ross and Phillips. They all offer something somewhat different and special teams play will be critical in determining who earns a roster spot and whether Baltimore keeps two.

Outside Linebacker

Starters: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo

Backups: Tavius Robinson

Competition: Jeremiah Moon, Daelin Hayes

Bowser is the veteran in the room at the moment. He was coming off a torn Achilles last season, which delayed his start to the year and hampered his production (13 tackles, two sacks). With a full offseason, Bowser should be able to get back to his top-notch 2021 and 2020 levels when he was a menace in pash rush and pass coverage.

Oweh didn't have the sophomore season he was looking for with just three sacks, and this will be a critical Year 3 for him. He will also be counted on to be a strong run defender. Ojabo missed almost all of his rookie season coming back from a torn Achilles, but he grabbed a sack in his first extensive action and the Ravens are confident he will realize his first-round talent.

Who holds down the starting spot opposite Bowser doesn't matter all that much because it will be a rotation. This is a prime spot where the Ravens could add a veteran. Last year's sack leader, Justin Houston, is still available, as are other options.

Robinson is a fourth-round pick who will need more time to develop, but the Ravens see a big, athletic pass rusher who can get after quarterbacks, including as a situational rusher as a rookie.

Top Free Agents Still Available for Ravens

Here are the top available free agents at cornerback, outside linebacker, defensive line, guard, and safety.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB Marcus Peters Peters has been a starter for the Ravens since 2019. One of the premier ballhawks in the NFL, Peters had just one interception in 13 games last season coming off the torn ACL from the year before. Peters admitted that he didn't quite trust his instincts as much after the knee injury, but he should be physically stronger heading into 2023 and he's a player the Ravens highly respect.
1 / 35

CB Marcus Peters

Peters has been a starter for the Ravens since 2019. One of the premier ballhawks in the NFL, Peters had just one interception in 13 games last season coming off the torn ACL from the year before. Peters admitted that he didn't quite trust his instincts as much after the knee injury, but he should be physically stronger heading into 2023 and he's a player the Ravens highly respect.

Terrance Williams/AP Photos
CB Kyle Fuller Fuller signed with the Ravens last May and was set to have a steady role in the secondary before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. He should have plenty of time to get healthy before the 2023 season kicks off.
2 / 35

CB Kyle Fuller

Fuller signed with the Ravens last May and was set to have a steady role in the secondary before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. He should have plenty of time to get healthy before the 2023 season kicks off.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin The Raiders traded for Ya-Sin last season and he was playing well before suffering a knee injury, which sent him to the sideline for the final five games. Ya-Sin, who has played primarily outside, reportedly visited the Ravens earlier this offseason.
3 / 35

CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Raiders traded for Ya-Sin last season and he was playing well before suffering a knee injury, which sent him to the sideline for the final five games. Ya-Sin, who has played primarily outside, reportedly visited the Ravens earlier this offseason.

Rick Scuteri/AP Photos
CB Shaquill Griffin Griffin signed a hefty three-year, $45 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a back injury in Week 6 and was released in March. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019.
4 / 35

CB Shaquill Griffin

Griffin signed a hefty three-year, $45 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a back injury in Week 6 and was released in March. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019.

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photos
CB Bryce Callahan Callahan had a resurgent season with the Chargers, playing 15 games as their primary slot corner with 47 tackles and three interceptions.
5 / 35

CB Bryce Callahan

Callahan had a resurgent season with the Chargers, playing 15 games as their primary slot corner with 47 tackles and three interceptions.

Kyusung Gong/AP Photos
CB Troy Hill Hill started 12 games with the Rams last season with 67 tackles and one interception.
6 / 35

CB Troy Hill

Hill started 12 games with the Rams last season with 67 tackles and one interception.

Ashley Landis/AP Photos
CB Byron Jones Jones didn't play last season and tweeted in February that he "can't run or jump" because of injuries sustained in the NFL. He made it clear that he isn't retiring, however. Jones, who had signed a massive five-year, $82 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020, was released in March.
7 / 35

CB Byron Jones

Jones didn't play last season and tweeted in February that he "can't run or jump" because of injuries sustained in the NFL. He made it clear that he isn't retiring, however. Jones, who had signed a massive five-year, $82 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020, was released in March.

Jennifer Stewart/AP Photos
CB William Jackson III Jackson was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016 and quickly became a starter. He signed a lucrative deal with the Washington Commanders in 2021 but it didn't pan out and he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers late last season. He ended the year on injured reserve and was released in March.
8 / 35

CB William Jackson III

Jackson was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016 and quickly became a starter. He signed a lucrative deal with the Washington Commanders in 2021 but it didn't pan out and he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers late last season. He ended the year on injured reserve and was released in March.

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photos
CB Ronald Darby Darby suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season with the Broncos. He had started the previous five games. Now 29 years old, the Maryland native will be looking for his fifth team.
9 / 35

CB Ronald Darby

Darby suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season with the Broncos. He had started the previous five games. Now 29 years old, the Maryland native will be looking for his fifth team.

David Zalubowski/AP Photos
CB Casey Hayward A Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017 with the Chargers, Hayward bounced to the Raiders in 2021 and Falcons in 2022. He started the first six games last season, but suffered a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve. He was released in late April.
10 / 35

CB Casey Hayward

A Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017 with the Chargers, Hayward bounced to the Raiders in 2021 and Falcons in 2022. He started the first six games last season, but suffered a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve. He was released in late April.

Danny Karnik/AP Photos
CB Anthony Averett The former Raven, who emerged in 2021, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason. He suffered a broken thumb in Week 1, however, and returned to play in just seven games.
11 / 35

CB Anthony Averett

The former Raven, who emerged in 2021, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason. He suffered a broken thumb in Week 1, however, and returned to play in just seven games.

Rusty Costanza/AP Photos
CB Eli Apple The veteran trash-talking cornerback has no shortage of enemies, and now the former Bengal is looking for a new squad. He started 30 games for Cincinnati the past two seasons.
12 / 35

CB Eli Apple

The veteran trash-talking cornerback has no shortage of enemies, and now the former Bengal is looking for a new squad. He started 30 games for Cincinnati the past two seasons.

Peter Joneleit/AP Photos
CB Tre Flowers Flowers was a reserve cornerback for the Bengals last season, notching 27 tackles and three passes defensed in 15 games played.
13 / 35

CB Tre Flowers

Flowers was a reserve cornerback for the Bengals last season, notching 27 tackles and three passes defensed in 15 games played.

Emilee Chinn/AP Photos
OLB Justin Houston Houston led the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last season and was again a respected and valued leader and mentor to the younger players.
14 / 35

OLB Justin Houston

Houston led the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last season and was again a respected and valued leader and mentor to the younger players.

Shawn Hubbard/AP Photos
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul The Ravens signed Pierre-Paul early last season and he registered 26 tackles and three sacks in 14 games.
15 / 35

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

The Ravens signed Pierre-Paul early last season and he registered 26 tackles and three sacks in 14 games.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/AP Photos
OLB Leonard Floyd Floyd has been one of the league's top pass rushers with 29 sacks over the past three seasons, including nine last year. The former 2016 first-round pick (No. 9 overall) hasn't missed a game over the past five years and is just 30 years old.
16 / 35

OLB Leonard Floyd

Floyd has been one of the league's top pass rushers with 29 sacks over the past three seasons, including nine last year. The former 2016 first-round pick (No. 9 overall) hasn't missed a game over the past five years and is just 30 years old.

Peter Joneleit/AP Photos
OLB Jadeveon Clowney The No. 1-overall pick in 2014, Clowney has never fully and consistently blossomed, in part because of injuries. He had a strong 2021 campaign in Cleveland with 9.0 sacks, but didn't follow it up in 2022, posting just two sacks and 28 tackles.
17 / 35

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

The No. 1-overall pick in 2014, Clowney has never fully and consistently blossomed, in part because of injuries. He had a strong 2021 campaign in Cleveland with 9.0 sacks, but didn't follow it up in 2022, posting just two sacks and 28 tackles.

Kirk Irwin/AP Photos
OLB Frank Clark Clark has averaged eight sacks per season since 2016. He hasn't topped six over the past three years, however, with the Chiefs.
18 / 35

OLB Frank Clark

Clark has averaged eight sacks per season since 2016. He hasn't topped six over the past three years, however, with the Chiefs.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Photos
OLB Melvin Ingram Ingram had a resurgent 2022 season in Miami with six sacks. He's 34 years old and has played on four teams the past three seasons.
19 / 35

OLB Melvin Ingram

Ingram had a resurgent 2022 season in Miami with six sacks. He's 34 years old and has played on four teams the past three seasons.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photos
OLB Yannick Ngakoue Ngakoue has played for five different teams over the past four seasons. He posted 9.5 sacks last year with the Colts. He was a midseason trade acquisition of the Ravens' in 2020 that didn't boom, as he logged just three sacks in nine games.
20 / 35

OLB Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue has played for five different teams over the past four seasons. He posted 9.5 sacks last year with the Colts. He was a midseason trade acquisition of the Ravens' in 2020 that didn't boom, as he logged just three sacks in nine games.

Eric Christian Smith/AP Photos
OLB Anthony Barr After eight years in Minnesota, Barr went to Dallas last season and logged just one sacks in 14 games (10 starts). The four-time Pro Bowler turned 31 in March.
21 / 35

OLB Anthony Barr

After eight years in Minnesota, Barr went to Dallas last season and logged just one sacks in 14 games (10 starts). The four-time Pro Bowler turned 31 in March.

Michael Ainsworth/AP Photos
DE Robert Quinn After posting an eye-popping 18.5 sacks in 2021 (the second-most in the league), Quinn had just one sacks last year between the Bears and Eagles (after a midseason trade). He'll turn 33 years old this month.
22 / 35

DE Robert Quinn

After posting an eye-popping 18.5 sacks in 2021 (the second-most in the league), Quinn had just one sacks last year between the Bears and Eagles (after a midseason trade). He'll turn 33 years old this month.

Zach Bolinger/AP Photos
DE Matthew Ioannidis Ioannidis is a physical player who had some big seasons with the Commanders in 2018 and 2019 when he tallied 16 sacks combined. He signed with Carolina last year and posted 37 tackles and one sack in 13 games.
23 / 35

DE Matthew Ioannidis

Ioannidis is a physical player who had some big seasons with the Commanders in 2018 and 2019 when he tallied 16 sacks combined. He signed with Carolina last year and posted 37 tackles and one sack in 13 games.

Julio Cortez/AP Photos
DE Akiem Hicks Hicks went from Chicago to Tampa Bay last season and had a drop in production down to just one sack in 11 starts.
24 / 35

DE Akiem Hicks

Hicks went from Chicago to Tampa Bay last season and had a drop in production down to just one sack in 11 starts.

Kirk Irwin/AP Photos
DE Carlos Dunlap The longtime Bengal has bounced around the past three years to Seattle and then Kansas City, but keeps putting up numbers. He had four sacks last year to reach the 100-sack career milestone. He's now 34 years old.
25 / 35

DE Carlos Dunlap

The longtime Bengal has bounced around the past three years to Seattle and then Kansas City, but keeps putting up numbers. He had four sacks last year to reach the 100-sack career milestone. He's now 34 years old.

Steve Luciano/AP Photos
DE Dawuane Smoot Smoot has been a consistent producer over the past four seasons in Jacksonville, logging 22.5 sacks during that time. He was a 10-game starter in 2021, but played as a sub-package player last year.
26 / 35

DE Dawuane Smoot

Smoot has been a consistent producer over the past four seasons in Jacksonville, logging 22.5 sacks during that time. He was a 10-game starter in 2021, but played as a sub-package player last year.

Gary McCullough/AP Photos
DT Michael Brockers The Ravens once reached a deal to sign Brockers to a three-year contract before the 2020 season. That fell through and he landed back with the Rams. Over the past three years, Brockers has had six sacks, including none in six games with the Lions last season.
27 / 35

DT Michael Brockers

The Ravens once reached a deal to sign Brockers to a three-year contract before the 2020 season. That fell through and he landed back with the Rams. Over the past three years, Brockers has had six sacks, including none in six games with the Lions last season.

Kirk Irwin/AP Photos
DT Ndamukong Suh Now 36 years old, Suh had one sack and 10 tackles last season for the Eagles. He had six sacks in each of the previous two years. His most recent of five Pro Bowls was in 2016.
28 / 35

DT Ndamukong Suh

Now 36 years old, Suh had one sack and 10 tackles last season for the Eagles. He had six sacks in each of the previous two years. His most recent of five Pro Bowls was in 2016.

Rich Schultz/AP Photos
S Adrian Amos The Ravens haven't added a safety since trading Chuck Clark. Amos, who is a Baltimore native, started every game for the Packers the past four seasons and logged a career-high 102 tackles last year. He reportedly visited the Ravens in March.
29 / 35

S Adrian Amos

The Ravens haven't added a safety since trading Chuck Clark. Amos, who is a Baltimore native, started every game for the Packers the past four seasons and logged a career-high 102 tackles last year. He reportedly visited the Ravens in March.

Paul Sancya/AP Photos
S LaMarcus Joyner Joyner is coming off a rebound season with the Jets in which he started 14 games, made three interceptions, and 57 tackles.
30 / 35

S LaMarcus Joyner

Joyner is coming off a rebound season with the Jets in which he started 14 games, made three interceptions, and 57 tackles.

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
G Justin Pugh A first-round pick in 2013, Pugh is coming off a torn ACL suffered last October. He had started the previous five games and has started all but one game he's played in over his 10-year career.
31 / 35

G Justin Pugh

A first-round pick in 2013, Pugh is coming off a torn ACL suffered last October. He had started the previous five games and has started all but one game he's played in over his 10-year career.

Gary McCullough/AP Photos
G Rodger Saffold Saffold will turn 35 this offseason, but there are few guards as physically imposing. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound blocker has started at least 15 games each of the past seven seasons.
32 / 35

G Rodger Saffold

Saffold will turn 35 this offseason, but there are few guards as physically imposing. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound blocker has started at least 15 games each of the past seven seasons.

Rick Osentoski/AP Photos
G Trai Turner Turner played in 16 games (12 starts) last season with the Commanders and was a 17-game starter with the Steelers the year before.
33 / 35

G Trai Turner

Turner played in 16 games (12 starts) last season with the Commanders and was a 17-game starter with the Steelers the year before.

Nick Wass/AP Photos
G Dalton Risner Risner has started all but four games for the Broncos the past four seasons. The 2019 second-round pick was graded as the 29th-best pass blocking guard in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus.
34 / 35

G Dalton Risner

Risner has started all but four games for the Broncos the past four seasons. The 2019 second-round pick was graded as the 29th-best pass blocking guard in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus.

Jack Dempsey/AP Photos
G A.J. Cann Cann started 16 games for the Texans last season and graded out as the 31st-best guard in the league, per Pro Football Focus. He's started every game except one over the past eight years with the Jaguars and Texans.
35 / 35

G A.J. Cann

Cann started 16 games for the Texans last season and graded out as the 31st-best guard in the league, per Pro Football Focus. He's started every game except one over the past eight years with the Jaguars and Texans.

Brandon Wade/AP Photos
Cornerback

Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin

Backups/Competition: Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams, Kevon Seymour, Daryl Worley, Kyu Blu Kelly, Treyvon Mullen, Bopete Keyes

The one known is Humphrey, who returns as one of the best cornerbacks in the game. The Ravens added veteran Rock Ya-Sin Wednesday, bringing an experienced starting cornerback into the fold with Marcus Peters still a free agent. Ya-Sin enters the summer with the edge on the starting job, but he'll get plenty of competition.

Stephens played well stepping in for Peters in two starts near the end of the season. Baltimore envisioned Armour-Davis as a starter when they drafted him in the fourth round last year, but he missed much of his rookie season. Williams also flashed in limited time. Blu Kelly also has starting potential, but he's a rookie and that would be tough to expect in his first season. The starting slot/nickel job is also a critical competition to watch and the race is wide open.

The Ravens brought back steady, dependable veterans Seymour and Worley this offseason as additional depth options and special teams contributors. They'll be looking to secure a spot once again. Mullen, who is Jackson's cousin, is an interesting player to watch as a former second-round pick (No. 40 overall) who Baltimore picked up this offseason.

Safety

Starters: Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton

Backups: Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington

The Ravens traded Chuck Clark to the Jets, making room for Hamilton to step into a more traditional starting safety role. Hamilton excelled last year playing near the line of scrimmage, mostly in the slot. Now he'll get to prove himself more as a deeper safety, though his versatility will still be utilized.

Williams had a strong first season in Baltimore, cracking down on opponents' big plays and making four interceptions to lead the team. He was on fire early in the season before suffering a broken wrist that sidelined him for seven games. He'll look to stay healthy and put together a monster campaign.

With Clark gone and with no draft pick at the position, the Ravens could look to make an outside addition and/or an undrafted rookie has a shot to grab a spot.

Specialists

Starters: K Justin Tucker, P Jordan Stout, LS Nick Moore

The Ravens' trio is back with Tucker leading the way as still the G.O.A.T. kicker. Stout is looking to build on a solid rookie campaign and Moore is entering his third season as one of the best in the league at his position. He was a second-team All-Pro last year.

