Ravens Post-Draft Roster Outlook

The Ravens' 2023 draft class is in the books, bringing this year's roster more into focus.
There will still be veteran free-agent additions over the coming weeks and months, and the undrafted rookies are not included because they’re not officially Ravens yet.
Knowing more changes are coming, the draft is still an inflection point for the roster. Who are the locks? Where are the best competitions? Where could additions still be made?
Let's break it all down …
Here's the Ravens' full 2023 roster following the NFL Draft.
Quarterback
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Competition: Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
Getting the Jackson five-year extension done gives stability at the game's most important position and keeps a superstar with game-changing talent at the forefront of the offense. With Jackson, the Ravens feel like they can score at any time and win any game.
Huntley has been a solid backup for the past two years and has gained considerable experience with nine starts, including last year's playoff loss. He recently signed his restricted free-agent tender, keeping him under contract for 2023. The Ravens also didn't draft a quarterback. Huntley is certainly the leader to keep the No. 2 job. His running ability still makes him the closest replication of Jackson in case he's pushed into action. The question is whether Todd Monken could look to vary the skillset of the backup quarterback in his new offense. Brown will get the opportunity to push Huntley for the backup job.
Running Back
Starters: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards
Backup: Justice Hill
The Ravens have all three of their top running backs from last year back, and all three will be healthier/stronger going into this season. Dobbins was highly effective down the stretch last year after undergoing a midseason knee procedure. He could be in store for the breakout season he's been yearning for. Edwards looked more like his old self with each game. Those two should team up to, once again, give Baltimore one of the better 1-2 punches in the league.
Baltimore brought back Hill on a one-year contract this offseason, maintaining a change-of-pace speedster out of the backfield and strong special teams player. He'll be the No. 3. This could be spot where an undrafted rookie could earn a spot. Dobbins, Edwards and Hill are all going into the final year of their contracts.
Tight End/Fullback
Starters: Mark Andrews, Pat Ricard
Backups: Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
Competition: Ben Mason
Andrews returns as one of the best tight end weapons in the NFL and should be even more effective now that there are more targets around him for defenses to worry about. Likely and Kolar are second-year players looking to take big jumps. Likely flashed his potential as a receiver at times last year. Kolar missed almost the entire season but got valuable reps and looked solid in two games.
Josh Oliver, who became a key piece in Greg Roman's very tight-end friendly scheme, departed in free agency. Nick Boyle was not brought back. It remains to be seen how much Monken leans on the Ravens' tight ends now with a stronger wide receiver corps. It also remains to be seen how large Ricard's role will be if Baltimore passes the ball more often, as expected. There is a need for an in-line blocking tight end, and Ricard could be called upon.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers
Backups: Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor
Competition: James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas, Andy Isabella, Shemar Bridges, Tarik Black
The Ravens dramatically upgraded the position this offseason, just as General Manager Eric DeCosta pledged. There are no more questions about talent or depth. The only concern is that the top two starters, Beckham and Bateman, are coming off season-ending injuries. Flowers may not technically be a starter, but he will get a lot of offensive action as a rookie as Baltimore figures to use three-wide receiver sets much more often.
Duvernay showed his offensive chops last season, especially early on. He will continue to be a speedy and versatile threat. Agholor has big-play potential to help stretch defenses and experience. The Ravens know their top five wide receivers and could roll with that group. The competition for a sixth spot will likely come down to special teams.
Offensive Line
Starters: LT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Morgan Moses
Competition: G/C Patrick Mekari, G Ben Cleveland, G John Simpson
Backups: OT Daniel Faalele, OT Sala Aumavae-Laulu, OT David Sharpe
Injured: OL Andrew Vorhees
Four of last year's five offensive line starters are returning, which gives the group a head start heading into this season. The one starting spot up for grabs is at left guard after Ben Powers left for Denver in free agency. Mekari has the most starting experience, but that's mostly been at tackle and he's the top reserve at center. If he's one of the best five, however, he could take the job while still serving as a super sub. Cleveland is entering a critical Year 3 and Simpson is a veteran added late last season who was a 17-game starter for the Raiders in 2021. The Ravens had a strong competition at left guard last season and Powers grabbed the reins and never let go en route to a fantastic campaign. Baltimore is hoping someone follows in those footsteps.
Faalele can continue to develop and be a trusted backup tackle and extra blocker. He's talented enough to push Moses. Sixth-rounder Aumavae-Laulu has a high ceiling and is next in the Joe D'Alessandris development pipeline as an option at tackle or guard. Vorhees won't play at all this year after tearing his ACL at the Combine, Eric DeCosta announced.
Defensive Line
Starters: NT Michael Pierce, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Travis Jones, DT Broderick Washington
Backups: DE Brent Urban
Competition: DT Rayshad Nichols
The Ravens will need somebody to step into the void left by Calais Campbell's free-agency departure. Nobody is built like Campbell, nor has that pedigree. However, Baltimore has plenty of young talent. Pierce looked strong before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. He should be back at full strength come September. It's a contract year for Madubuike, who had a career-high 5.5 sacks last year and the potential for more. Washington was one of the defense's breakout performers last year as a very strong all-around lineman. He played in all 17 games and started nine. A big factor in "replacing" Campbell will be the development of Jones, a massive (6-foot-4, 334 pounds), strong a mobile force who played in 15 games last season (three starts) and has high upside.
Urban is a steady veteran who was brought back on a one-year deal. Nichols has flashed his talent on the practice squad. This is another spot where an undrafted rookie could make a push to make the roster as a depth piece.
Inside Linebacker
Starters: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen
Backups: Trenton Simpson
Competition: Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch, Josh Ross, Del'Shawn Phillips
The Ravens have the best inside linebacker duo in the league in Smith and Queen. Even though the Ravens reportedly declined Queen's fifth-year option, they still envision him as being a game-changing force in 2023. Queen is entering a contract year with plenty of motivation to prove, as DeCosta said, that he's a Pro Bowler in the making.
Simpson will be utilized in a versatile role where he can fly around and make plays. He could line up inside or outside and should be a strong blitzer. He could also be utilized in pass coverage, an area where he excelled in college. As a rookie, Simpson will learn a lot on the fly, including from Smith and Queen, but his supreme athleticism and talent should land him a role early on.
The competition behind them will be a good one between Harrison, Welch, Ross and Phillips. They all offer something somewhat different and special teams play will be critical in determining who earns a roster spot and whether Baltimore keeps two.
Outside Linebacker
Starters: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo
Backups: Tavius Robinson
Competition: Jeremiah Moon, Daelin Hayes
Bowser is the veteran in the room at the moment. He was coming off a torn Achilles last season, which delayed his start to the year and hampered his production (13 tackles, two sacks). With a full offseason, Bowser should be able to get back to his top-notch 2021 and 2020 levels when he was a menace in pash rush and pass coverage.
Oweh didn't have the sophomore season he was looking for with just three sacks, and this will be a critical Year 3 for him. He will also be counted on to be a strong run defender. Ojabo missed almost all of his rookie season coming back from a torn Achilles, but he grabbed a sack in his first extensive action and the Ravens are confident he will realize his first-round talent.
Who holds down the starting spot opposite Bowser doesn't matter all that much because it will be a rotation. This is a prime spot where the Ravens could add a veteran. Last year's sack leader, Justin Houston, is still available, as are other options.
Robinson is a fourth-round pick who will need more time to develop, but the Ravens see a big, athletic pass rusher who can get after quarterbacks, including as a situational rusher as a rookie.
Here are the top available free agents at cornerback, outside linebacker, defensive line, guard, and safety.
Cornerback
Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin
Backups/Competition: Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams, Kevon Seymour, Daryl Worley, Kyu Blu Kelly, Treyvon Mullen, Bopete Keyes
The one known is Humphrey, who returns as one of the best cornerbacks in the game. The Ravens added veteran Rock Ya-Sin Wednesday, bringing an experienced starting cornerback into the fold with Marcus Peters still a free agent. Ya-Sin enters the summer with the edge on the starting job, but he'll get plenty of competition.
Stephens played well stepping in for Peters in two starts near the end of the season. Baltimore envisioned Armour-Davis as a starter when they drafted him in the fourth round last year, but he missed much of his rookie season. Williams also flashed in limited time. Blu Kelly also has starting potential, but he's a rookie and that would be tough to expect in his first season. The starting slot/nickel job is also a critical competition to watch and the race is wide open.
The Ravens brought back steady, dependable veterans Seymour and Worley this offseason as additional depth options and special teams contributors. They'll be looking to secure a spot once again. Mullen, who is Jackson's cousin, is an interesting player to watch as a former second-round pick (No. 40 overall) who Baltimore picked up this offseason.
Safety
Starters: Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton
Backups: Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington
The Ravens traded Chuck Clark to the Jets, making room for Hamilton to step into a more traditional starting safety role. Hamilton excelled last year playing near the line of scrimmage, mostly in the slot. Now he'll get to prove himself more as a deeper safety, though his versatility will still be utilized.
Williams had a strong first season in Baltimore, cracking down on opponents' big plays and making four interceptions to lead the team. He was on fire early in the season before suffering a broken wrist that sidelined him for seven games. He'll look to stay healthy and put together a monster campaign.
With Clark gone and with no draft pick at the position, the Ravens could look to make an outside addition and/or an undrafted rookie has a shot to grab a spot.
Specialists
Starters: K Justin Tucker, P Jordan Stout, LS Nick Moore
The Ravens' trio is back with Tucker leading the way as still the G.O.A.T. kicker. Stout is looking to build on a solid rookie campaign and Moore is entering his third season as one of the best in the league at his position. He was a second-team All-Pro last year.