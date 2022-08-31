Ravens Set Initial Practice Squad

The Ravens have set their initial practice squad for the 2022 season.

None of the Ravens who were released Tuesday were claimed off waivers, meaning those who were waived injured (OLB Daelin Hayes, DT Aaron Crawford, WR Shemar Bridges) reverted to injured reserve and could be activated later this season.

The rest of the players the Ravens cut were available to re-sign on the practice squad and many were brought back.

Of course, there will be changes to this throughout the year, but here's who is on the initial list:

RB Tyler Badie

The sixth-round rookie showed good feet and receiving abilities in training camp but had a quiet preseason with 65 yards on 23 carries. The Missouri standout can continue to develop his all-around game.

QB Anthony Brown

Brown shined in the preseason finale against Washington, completing 15 of 19 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown. He threw two nice deep balls to Demarcus Robinson, including one for a touchdown. Over the entire preseason, the undrafted rookie from Oregon was 35-of-47 for 464 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He said he aspires to ascend in the NFL similar to how Tyler Huntley has done in Baltimore.

NT Isaiah Mack (exception)

Mack was a candidate to be claimed on waivers elsewhere, but the stout run stopper who showed flashes of his pass rush ability cleared and will remain in Baltimore. "He is disruptive, and I think that's one of the biggest compliments you can give any football player," Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver said.

FB/TE Ben Mason

Mason serves as a practice squad backup to Pro Bowler Pat Ricard. Last offseason, Mason signed with the New England Patriots practice squad instead of staying in Baltimore but didn't see any action and returned at year's end.

G Kahlil McKenzie

McKenzie serves as extra interior offensive line depth.

LB Steven Means (veteran)

It wouldn't be surprising if Means is called up to the gameday roster for the first couple weeks considering that the Ravens have just two healthy outside linebackers currently on the 53-man roster. Means played well in training camp and the preseason.

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Moon has flashed in practice and games. He had three tackles and a half sack in the preseason finale. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound Florida product can continue to learn behind Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh and others. Considering the lack of depth at outside linebacker, he could get a call up.

DT Rashad Nichols

The Ravens have a lot depth on the defensive line and Nichols also popped. The S.F. Austin product has good quickness off the snap.

WR Makai Polk

Polk had big-time college production in the SEC (Mississippi State) and some standout moments in training camp practices. He led the Ravens in receptions in the preseason opener, hauling in six passes for 43 yards, but just two more catches for 29 yards in the other two games.

CB Kevon Seymour (veteran)

The veteran cornerback is a trusted reserve and strong special teams player. Seymour suffered an ankle sprain in the preseason finale and Head Coach John Harbaugh said he could come back in a few weeks. The Ravens are healthy at cornerback for now, so Seymour has time to recover.

OT David Sharpe (veteran)

The Ravens re-signed Sharpe on July 22 and he remains with the team as veteran insurance at tackle. He played in three games last season, bouncing between the practice squad and gameday roster. He was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017 and also played for the Texans and Commanders.

WR Binjimen Victor

Victor spent all of last season on the practice squad and starts there again in his second year. He made strides this summer, but was still part of a crowded field of competition. Victor did make one of the most spectacular plays of the preseason with a leaping 50-yard grab over his head.

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Washington made the initial 53-man roster last year and played in three games, but he suffered a broken foot. He missed much of the summer rehabbing but made a good impression after returning. Washington had six tackles in the preseason finale and defended the final pass well that sealed the Ravens' 23rd-straight preseason win.

WR Raleigh Webb

Webb emerged in the preseason, including scoring a 38-yard touchdown in the second game in Arizona. He, Polk and Shemar Bridges were all competing for a roster spot and can now continue their ascent.

CB Daryl Worley (veteran)

The Ravens brought back Worley on Aug. 8 after the season-ending injury to linebacker Vince Biegel. Worley then nabbed an interception in the first preseason game just three days later and played well for much of the preseason. Worley played in just four games last season and this will be his seventh year in the league.

The only Ravens released as part of the final cutdown who were not retained were defensive end Brent Urban, safety Tony Jefferson, undrafted rookie cornerback David Vereen, undrafted rookie inside linebacker Zakoby McClain, undrafted rookie outside linebacker Chuck Wiley, running back Nate McCrary, tight end Tony Poljan and guard/center Jimmy Murray.

