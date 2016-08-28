Ravens Preseason Stock Watch vs. Lions

Mallett put together perhaps his best performance of the preseason. He had good command of the offense and was quick with his decision making. The offense consistently moved the ball under his direction, and his touchdown pass to Butler was perfectly placed in the back of the end zone. Mallett finished the night 10-of-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown, and he also picked up a rushing touchdown with a 1-yard plunge over the goal line. The emergence of Josh Johnson over the last two weeks has led to a tight competition for the No. 2 quarterback job, but Mallett made a strong case for himself to remain Flacco's backup.

RB Javorius Allen

The second-year running back entered training camp as the No. 2 back behind Justin Forsett, but he was the fourth back in the rotation Saturday behind Forsett, Kenneth Dixon and Terrance West. Allen had a decent outing once he got into the game, rushing eight times for 15 yards, and catching four passes for 17 yards. He did miss a chance at a touchdown in the fourth quarter when he slipped catching a screen pass and was touched down at the 1-yard line. The competition at running back is tight, but the Ravens may have lost Dixon for an uncertain amount of time because of a sprained knee.

WR/PR Keenan Reynolds