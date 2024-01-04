Ravens Have Seven 2023 Pro Bowlers

**LB Patrick Queen (first trip)**

Queen has been a playmaker in the middle of Baltimore's defense, both for himself and in helping to set up teammates. He has a career-high 125 tackles (78 solo) and matched a career high with six passes defensed, while adding 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the best defense in the league. Queen is a tone-setter alongside Smith. This has been a long time coming considering Queen is the only NFL defender to produce at least 400 tackles (445), 10 sacks (13.5), and 10 takeaways (four interceptions and six fumble recoveries) since he entered the league in 2020.

"This honor means a lot, just for the recognition and all the hard work that goes into it. I have nobody but God to thank, because truly without Him, it's not possible to be in this position. It's everything that you could want, and knowing the type of run that we're on right now makes it that much better.