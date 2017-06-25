Ravens Productions Brings Home Six Emmy Awards





The Ravens brought home the gold Saturday night.

Ravens Productions won six Emmy Awards from National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter, giving the franchise 26 Emmys in its 22-year history.

"We are honored to be recognized with a team-record six Emmy Awards," Ravens Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien said. "These awards are a testament to the talent and dedication of the Ravens Productions team, and our commitment to providing Ravens fans with outstanding video content. We share these Emmys with the entire Ravens organization who contributed to this success."

Ravens Productions creates all the video content for the team's digital platforms, television programming and in-stadium gameday productions. The team was nominated in a record-high 12 categories, and bringing home six trophies is a testament to how the group excels in several areas.

"I'm very proud of the team of creative and talented artists that is Ravens Productions," Sr. Vice President of Digital Media and Broadcasting Michelle Andres said. "Six Emmys are just reward for their hard work."

Those included in the nominations were Executive Producer/Writer O'Brien, Director/Technical Director Steve Groff, Senior Producer Matt Brevet, Photographer/Editor/Producer Eddie Coughlan, Photographer/Editor Phil Cunningham, Producer/Editor Jessie Knaak, Photographer/Editor Nick Modisett, Photographer Jeff Atkinson, Animator/Production Assistant Brittany Jorge, Production Assistant Jack Dana, Production Assistant Mackenzie Smith and host Keith Mills.

Kristen Berset, who hosted Ravens Report, was also honored with the Ted Yates Award recognizing her courageous battle against breast cancer.

Here's a look at the six categories the Ravens won:

Sports – Feature/Segment: Homes in Haiti