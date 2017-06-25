Ravens Productions Brings Home Six Emmy Awards

Jun 25, 2017 at 04:05 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

25_EmmyWins_news.jpg


The Ravens brought home the gold Saturday night.

Ravens Productions won six Emmy Awards from National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter, giving the franchise 26 Emmys in its 22-year history.

"We are honored to be recognized with a team-record six Emmy Awards," Ravens Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien said. "These awards are a testament to the talent and dedication of the Ravens Productions team, and our commitment to providing Ravens fans with outstanding video content. We share these Emmys with the entire Ravens organization who contributed to this success."

Ravens Productions creates all the video content for the team's digital platforms, television programming and in-stadium gameday productions. The team was nominated in a record-high 12 categories, and bringing home six trophies is a testament to how the group excels in several areas.

"I'm very proud of the team of creative and talented artists that is Ravens Productions," Sr. Vice President of Digital Media and Broadcasting Michelle Andres said. "Six Emmys are just reward for their hard work."

Those included in the nominations were Executive Producer/Writer O'Brien, Director/Technical Director Steve Groff, Senior Producer Matt Brevet, Photographer/Editor/Producer Eddie Coughlan, Photographer/Editor Phil Cunningham, Producer/Editor Jessie Knaak, Photographer/Editor Nick Modisett, Photographer Jeff Atkinson, Animator/Production Assistant Brittany Jorge, Production Assistant Jack Dana, Production Assistant Mackenzie Smith and host Keith Mills.

Kristen Berset, who hosted Ravens Report, was also honored with the Ted Yates Award recognizing her courageous battle against breast cancer.

Here's a look at the six categories the Ravens won:

Sports – Feature/Segment: Homes in Haiti

**

**

Promotion – Program – Sports: We Are the Flock

**

**

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program: Ravens Report

**

**

Photographer – Sports (Single Camera Only): Baltimore Ravens Composite – Coughlan; Ravens Wired – Atkinson

Graphic Arts: Baltimore Ravens Composite – Jorge

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About Devin Lloyd

The versatile inside linebacker is a big Ray Lewis fan, and has been described as a 'perfect' pick for the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 4/22: Best-Case Scenario for Ravens in the First Round

The Ravens are ranked among the top three teams in getting draft value over the past decade. Rich Eisen says Deebo Samuel in the Ravens' offense would put the entire league on notice.

news

Five Things to Know About Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. played college football with Patrick Queen and may be the most talented cornerback in this year's draft.

news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens' Fourth-Round Picks Are 'Absolute Gold', But Let's Be Patient

Armed with five fourth-round picks in a deep draft, the Ravens hope to find impact players. Really, it increases the chances of a big-time hit.

news

Late for Work 4/21: Should the Ravens Trade for Deebo Samuel?

Calais Campbell says Lamar Jackson will 'be a Raven for life.' What would progress look like for the Ravens' 2021 draft class? The Ravens' track record of success in the third and fourth rounds is encouraging.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Feeling More Comfortable, Excited for Year 2

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman arrived for offseason conditioning healthy and more comfortable with his rookie year behind him.

news

Several Ravens Change Jersey Numbers, Including Marcus Williams

Safeties Marcus Williams, Tony Jefferson and Ar'Darius Washington all changed jersey numbers, as did offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Ja'Wuan James.

news

Ravens Dial Back Altered Training Program Hoping to Prevent More Injuries

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders and players talked about what changes have been made to the team's offseason workouts, which began this week.

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

The top center in the draft has worked out with Ravens legend Marshal Yanda and wants to prove he's big enough to anchor any offensive line.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver?

Who would be the Ravens' trade-up target. Will Baltimore take a mid-round running back? Who are some potential Day 3 tight end targets?

news

Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Makes Four Draft Trade Proposals, Including One Involving Marquise Brown

Pundit says Derek Stingley Jr. and Kayvon Thibodeaux are the only players the Ravens should trade up for. The Baltimore Sun projects every pick for the Ravens in the first four rounds of the draft.

news

Reports: Miles Boykin Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers

Wide receiver Miles Boykin, who was released by the Ravens on Monday, has reportedly been claimed off waivers by the Steelers.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising