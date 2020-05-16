Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Ravens Productions has become known for its high-quality work and this year's Capital Emmys nominations only underscores that reputation.

The Ravens received 11 nominations this year in a wide range of categories. Last year, the crew took home seven Emmys, raising their total number won to 40 over the team's 25 years.

The crew is also a vital part of the team's social media success, helping the Ravens receive The Complex's No. 1 ranking of all NFL Twitter accounts in 2020.

The winners will be announced at the 62nd National Capital Chesepeake Bay Emmy Awards Gala on Aug. 8.

"The Emmy nominations are an honor and a testament to the talent and dedication of our entire Ravens Productions team," said Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien.

"The Ravens' commitment to producing unique, compelling content for our fans has never been stronger. The number of nominations is particularly gratifying because it recognizes not only the breadth of our content, but the incredible talents of our producers, editors, photographers, animators, and on-air talent."

Program Feature – Arts/Entertainment