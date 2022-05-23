Ravens Productions Receives Nine Emmy Nominations

May 23, 2022 at 03:26 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051619_EmmyNominations
AP Photo/Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy

The Ravens continue to strive for excellence in every facet of the organization and Ravens Productions is at it again.

Ravens Productions has received nine nominations for this year's Capital Emmy Awards, a jump from six last year.

The winners will be announced at the 64th Emmy Awards Gala on June 25th in Bethesda, Md.

"These Emmy nominations are a testament to the Ravens' commitment to providing our great fans with unique team content," Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien said. "We have such a talented Ravens Productions team and it's an honor that their passion and skill is recognized by peers in the industry."

Here are this year's nominations:

Sports Feature – Short: Time to Add Another Raven

Sports Feature – Short: Ravens Wired

Sports Feature – Long: Ravens Wired

Sports Program - Ravens Report

Sporting Event (Live) - Ravens Preseason Football

Sports One-Time Special - Inside Ravens Rookie Camp

Sports Editor – Shelby Granath

Graphic Arts – Brent Airey

Promotional Campaign – The Chapters

