Ravens Promote Cornerback Khalil Dorsey to 53-Man Roster

Oct 09, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100920-Dorsey

The Ravens have moved cornerback Khalil Dorsey from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Dorsey took the empty spot vacated by the release of rookie safety Geno Stone on Thursday.

The Ravens had used the practice squad exemption to bring Dorsey up to the gameday roster the past two weeks, exhausting his eligibility for such a move. They had to make room on the 53-man roster for him. Baltimore needed another cornerback after the season-ending injury to Tavon Young in Week 2.

Dorsey is a 5-foot-9 cornerback from Northern Arizona who played four defensive snaps against Washington and made one tackle. He has also played on special teams the past two weeks. Stone had yet to be activated to the gameday roster.

"Geno is definitely going to play. There's no doubt in my mind that he'll play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll see if he clears waivers today, hopefully he will. He wants to be back on our practice squad. This is a unique year that way. We'll continue to prepare Geno to play."

