Ravens QBs Coach Says Lamar Jackson Is Becoming a More Consistent Thrower

This is Urban's 15th season as an NFL assistant coach, but his first season with the Ravens. He spent the past seven seasons as a wide receivers coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to that, Urban spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the final two seasons as their quarterbacks coach.

The debate over how much to play Jackson and how his playing time impacts Joe Flacco and the entire offense will continue. Urban experienced the same thing in Philadelphia when Michael Vick was sometimes used as a situational quarterback behind Donovan McNabb. Urban expects Flacco and Jackson to handle the situation well, as they have done up this point.

"Joe wants to win football games and is willing to do whatever he has to do to win football games," Urban said. "As much as you allow it to be a distraction, it'll be a distraction. Joe has been great with that. He sees the production. He sees the plays that we've been able to use and utilize and understands that we're just trying to get our best players out on the field to help us win."

If Jackson plays more after the bye, everyone watching will be able to judge how much he has progressed. Harbaugh said Jackson could play an entire series at times, something he has not done up to this point. The Ravens need wins, and if playing Jackson more over the last seven games will help, Urban said everyone in the building is on board.