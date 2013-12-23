Ravens Quickly Move Focus To Bengals

Dec 23, 2013 at 02:27 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

23_FocusOnCincy_news.jpg


Terrell Suggs started to answer a question about the Ravens' miscues Sunday with the standard response.

"You will have to look at the tape," Suggs said.

Then he thought about it a little more.

"Actually," he continued, "you could burn the tape. It's not even worth looking at."

Suggs and the Ravens have little interest in rehashing Sunday's 41-7 loss at M&T Bank Stadium. With their playoff hopes still alive for the AFC's No. 6 spot, the Ravens are putting all their focus into their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We lost the game, putting it behind us, we're moving on," Head Coach John Harbaugh said during the opening statement of his post-game press conference. "We have a lot at stake next week. That's what we'll be looking forward to prepare for."


The common theme from players in the Ravens' locker room after the game was that they had to quickly shift their attention to the regular-season finale at Paul Brown Stadium.

"Next week, it's everything," safety James Ihedigbo said. "It's win or go home."

"The message was to put this behind us because there's nothing we can do about it," tight end Dennis Pitta added. "The game was closer than the score indicated but it got away from us and snowballed at the end. So we have to put this game behind us and get ready for Cincinnati. That's the only thing that we can control."

The Ravens head into their season finale facing a myriad of complicated playoff scenarios, as they are currently tied with the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins at 8-7. The Ravens need help to make the playoffs, but more importantly, they need a victory of their own.

"I don't know about that help stuff, we just need to take care of business in Cincinnati," running back Ray Rice said. "That's all we've got to do is win."

With Sunday's loss to New England, the Ravens are no longer in contention for the AFC North title. The Bengals have won the division for the first time since 2009.

"What we lost today was an opportunity to win our division," Ihedigbo said. "And now we've got to play for that wild card and go to Cincinnati and get a 'W.'"

While the Bengals (10-5) have won the division crown, they likely won't be resting their starters next week. They still have an outside shot of getting the No. 2 seed in the AFC, if the Patriots (11-4) lose to the Buffalo Bills (6-9) next week.

"It's a huge game for us," Rice said. "It's probably not a huge game for Cincinnati, but we've still got to go out there and win."

While the Ravens have never found themselves in a situation where they needed help in the final week of the season to make the playoffs during the Harbaugh era, they have played critical season finales against Cincinnati in the past. In 2011, the Ravens clinched the division with a victory over the Bengals on the road in Week 17.

This is the fourth straight season the Ravens have finished the season with a matchup against the Bengals.

"We just have to put this one behind us," defensive end Chris Canty said. "We've got to focus in on the task at hand, which is the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a one-game season for us, so that's going to be our focus and that's going to get all of our energy."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Ranking the Ravens' 'easiest' and most difficult games remaining. What changes could be made to the roster in the coming weeks? Ravens select a defensive back in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Keeping Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney away from Lamar Jackson will be a huge challenge. John Harbaugh talks about 'bittersweet' loss of Trace McSorley. Chuck Clark doesn't believe that the defense yields big plays because it has too much on its plate.
news

Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester are among the modern-era semifinalists up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Feeling Great' After Strange Illness

Quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the illness that knocked him out of the Chicago game.
news

Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Thoughts on leaving Chris Westry on an island? Who will be the leading running back the rest of the way? What draft picks might be of interest? 
news

Kevin Zeitler Assists Hometown Waukesha Parade Victims

Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, are assisting those impacted by Sunday's tragedy that took place during a Christmas parade in Zeitler's hometown.
news

Late for Work 11/24: The Case for And Against the Ravens Pursuing Phillip Lindsay

Bleacher Report says Marquise Brown has shed bust label (huh?). How does Wink Martindale's scheme affect edge rushers? Looking at the formation that has gotten wide receivers open this year. 
news

Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith have been signed to the practice squad. 
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising