Ravens Re-Sign Defensive Back Lardarius Webb

Lardarius Webb is staying in Baltimore after all.

The veteran defensive back has re-signed with the Ravens on a three-year deal, General Manager Ozzie Newsome announced Tuesday.

Baltimore initially released Webb in a cap-saving move on March 10 after agreeing to a four-year contract with free-agent safety Tony Jefferson. Releasing Webb created $5.5 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, but now the Ravens are bringing him back at a reduced rate.

The new deal is worth up to $10.5 million over the three years, according to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Webb gives the Ravens another proven veteran on the back end of their defense. The 31-year-old defender has spent his entire career in Baltimore, and has started at safety and cornerback over the last eight years.

Webb started every game at free safety last season – Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 16th-best* *– so he would have no trouble stepping back into the lineup if Jefferson or Eric Weddle were to get hurt. He also has plenty of experience as a starting cornerback and is particularly strong in the slot.

The Ravens said when they released Webb that the possibility existed to bring him back, and the reunion also makes sense because Webb has a strong connection in Baltimore. He's active in the community and posted a touching tribute to Baltimore on Instagram after getting released last month.

He will now remain with the team that drafted him in the third round out of Nicholls State in 2009.

Webb will also get to keep his No. 21, which he has worn throughout his career. The Ravens initially gave the number to Jefferson after releasing Webb, but Jefferson tweeted that he's now going with No. 23 to allow Webb to keep No. 21.