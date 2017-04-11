Ravens Re-Sign Defensive Back Lardarius Webb

Apr 11, 2017 at 02:30 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_Webb_news.jpg


Lardarius Webb is staying in Baltimore after all. 

The veteran defensive back has re-signed with the Ravens on a three-year deal, General Manager Ozzie Newsome announced Tuesday.

Baltimore initially released Webb in a cap-saving move on March 10 after agreeing to a four-year contract with free-agent safety Tony Jefferson. Releasing Webb created $5.5 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, but now the Ravens are bringing him back at a reduced rate.

The new deal is worth up to $10.5 million over the three years, according to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Webb gives the Ravens another proven veteran on the back end of their defense. The 31-year-old defender has spent his entire career in Baltimore, and has started at safety and cornerback over the last eight years.

Webb started every game at free safety last season – Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 16th-best* *– so he would have no trouble stepping back into the lineup if Jefferson or Eric Weddle were to get hurt. He also has plenty of experience as a starting cornerback and is particularly strong in the slot.

The Ravens said when they released Webb that the possibility existed to bring him back, and the reunion also makes sense because Webb has a strong connection in Baltimore. He's active in the community and posted a touching tribute to Baltimore on Instagram after getting released last month.

He will now remain with the team that drafted him in the third round out of Nicholls State in 2009.

Webb will also get to keep his No. 21, which he has worn throughout his career. The Ravens initially gave the number to Jefferson after releasing Webb, but Jefferson tweeted that he's now going with No. 23 to allow Webb to keep No. 21.

Improving the secondary was a key priority for the Ravens this offseason, and they have made significant investments to upgrade the unit. Jefferson and new cornerback Brandon Carr are expected to join Weddle and Jimmy Smith in the starting lineup, and the Ravens have also expressed confidence in adding another corner early in the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Recoveries Make Ravens Offseason More Challenging

Key players at multiple positions are recovering from injuries, which adds a layer to Baltimore's offseason strategy.  
news

Eric DeCosta: Offensive Line Is a 'Point of Emphasis' in 2022

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about adding two pieces to the offensive line this offseason.
news

Ravens Plan to Keep Marcus Peters And Want More Like Him

Cornerback Marcus Peters is scheduled to have the third-highest salary cap on the team in 2022, but he is a valuable player.
news

Ravens Plan to Pick Up Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he thinks 'very highly' of wide receiver Marquise Brown.
news

Eric DeCosta Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

The Ravens have the salary cap flexibility to handle Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option, but 'nothing has changed' on their feelings about him.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Cornerbacks Become Popular Choice 

The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback in 2021, and several mock drafts predict they will target that position.
news

Mike Macdonald's Vision for the Ravens Defense

Raised on the Ravens' coaching staff, new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will add his fingerprints to their defensive DNA.
news

Ravens Have Gameplan to Attack Their Offensive Issues

After dropping to 17th in the NFL in scoring in 2021, the Ravens have an offseason plan to become more explosive and efficient.
news

Ravens Will 'Turn Over Every Stone' on Injury Prevention and Rehab

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he won't attribute the team's injury only to bad luck and plans to 'change a lot.'
news

John Harbaugh Is Moving Forward With Greg Roman

Head Coach John Harbaugh outlined the offense's shortcomings, but said 'we have all the elements' schematically to succeed.
news

Bobby Engram Signs on As Wisconsin's Offensive Coordinator

Ravens Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram is leaving to become offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.
news

Ravens Name Mike Macdonald Defensive Coordinator

Former Ravens Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald is returning to become defensive coordinator after one season at Michigan.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising