Ravens Re-Sign TE Eric Tomlinson

Feb 10, 2021 at 09:57 AM
Clifton Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

TE Eric Tomlinson

The Ravens have re-signed veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson, who played eight games last season after Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Tomlinson joined the Ravens on Nov. 24 and played in every game beginning with Week 12, including Baltimore's two playoff games. He served as a blocking tight end and a backup to Mark Andrews, while also playing special teams. Though Tomlinson did not catch a pass in 2020, Head Coach John Harbaugh said his blocking contributed to the Ravens' productive run game down the stretch to clinch a playoff spot.

"Everybody knew Nick Boyle was such a centerpiece in our offense," Harbaugh said. "To be able to find Eric, and have him now, as he kind of grows into the offense and gets a feel for what we're doing…. He really blocked well. He was really a focal point in the blocking part of our offense."

The 28-year-old Tomlinson has been with seven NFL teams, entering the league undrafted in 2015 from Texas-El Paso.

In addition to Andrews, Boyle and Tomlinson, the Ravens have tight ends Jake Breeland and Eli Wolf on the roster.

