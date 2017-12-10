Ravens React to Gut-Wrenching Loss in Pittsburgh

"These are tough games. Definitely a similar feeling to [last year]," Flacco said. "It is what it is. It's another one. We have three left now. I think we have pretty short memories around here, and I think we do a good job of that and we better do it quickly."

The big difference between the games is that last year's loss knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention. This year's group is still very much alive in the playoff race, and they still control their own destiny to the postseason.

If the Ravens finish out the season with wins over the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, then they will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Team leaders stressed that message in the locker room following Sunday's loss.

"Listen, regardless of whether we won or lost this game, we were going to have to come back here [in Pittsburgh] anyway if we handle our business," Weddle said. "Our confidence is high and hopefully we make it back here."

"This one is going to hurt, but it's best for us to have a short memory on this one because if we win out, there's a good chance we'll be in," Suggs added.

As much as the Ravens would have relished beating their rivals in a hostile environment Sunday, players didn't express concern that the loss would linger. The Ravens have bounced back from tough losses already this season, and playing the Steelers so tight was a sign they can compete with the league's best.

"We didn't get the result that we wanted. Being in this environment, Sunday night, playing in a rivalry, for a lot of the guys, that's probably the closest they've felt to a playoff game, since we haven't been in a while," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "If anything, it should be a morale boost, I would say. We just have to make those minor adjustments so we can finish close games like that."

The Ravens (7-6) are now tied with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, but those teams have much tougher schedules ahead of them. The Ravens have their sights set on returning to the postseason, and stressed that they can't afford to dwell on the disappointment of the loss.

"This one sucks, we just can't let it put a damper on our season," Suggs said. "We knew it was going to be tough to come here and win. It's the simple fact that we were leading in the fourth quarter again is why it sucks.