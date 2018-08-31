Ravens Release 10 Players, Send Four to Injured Reserve

However, the Ravens remain deep in the secondary with Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Chuck Clark, and Anthony Levine at safety, and Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Tavon Young, Maurice Canady, and Anthony Averitt at cornerback. Smith will be miss the first four games due to an NFL suspension (conduct policy), but the Ravens decided they had enough secondary depth without Nacua.

Jean-Baptiste would have likely earned a roster spot had he not fractured his forearm during Thursday night's game. It was an unfortunate turn of events for Jean-Baptiste, who had performed as well as any of the Ravens' corners during the preseason.

The Ravens still have difficult decisions remaining to reach the 53-player limit. The fate of quarterback Robert Griffin III had not been announced Friday, as the Ravens debated whether to keep three quarterbacks for the first time since 2009. Neither Griffin nor starting quarterback Joe Flacco played Thursday night, as rookie Lamar Jackson played the first half at quarterback and Josh Woodrum played the second half.

Waiving Griffin could leave the Ravens vulnerable at quarterback should anything happen to Flacco, because Jackson will likely be used in special offensive packages during the regular season. Griffin has played well enough during training camp and preseason to prove he belongs in the NFL, after remaining unsigned last season.