Ravens Release Seven Players Ahead of Deadline

Aug 28, 2023 at 05:10 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

082823DHC
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

The Ravens made their first wave of roster cuts Monday, as they released seven players.

Six of the players are undrafted rookies. The Ravens are now down to 82 players, so they still have to clear 29 roster spots by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Waived (vested veteran)

  • DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Cut

  • DT Trey Botts
  • DT Kai Caesar
  • WR Dontay Demus Jr.
  • G Jake Guidone
  • CB Corey Mayfield Jr.
  • OLB Kelle Sanders

The Ravens signed Houston-Carson on Aug. 14, during a rash of short-term injuries in their secondary. The veteran played the last seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and made a career-high six starts last year.

Behind starting safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens also have Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington, and Daryl Worley competing for spots. Brandon Stephens can also play safety.

Demus is a University of Maryland product who had come back from a major knee/leg injury suffered in 2021. He flashed in the final preseason game, catching two passes for 86 yards, including a spectacular grab between two defenders.

He had a ton of competition at wide receiver this year, however, including veterans Laquon Treadwell and Tarik Black, as well as fellow rookie free agent Sean Ryan.

Botts had a sack in the preseason finale in Tampa. Mayfield was a scrappy player in Ravens training camp practices.

Related Content

news

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews expected to be ready for Week 1, but Tyus Bowser may be sidelined at the start of the year. Tyler Huntley isn't back from his hamstring injury, but is not a candidate for IR. 
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Roster Cuts

The Ravens have reportedly begun releasing players to get down to the 53-man roster.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Steelers trade left guard Kevin Dotson who started 17 games last season. Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai injured his ankle during the preseason finale.
news

Roquan Smith Hosts Free 0 Jersey Exchange for Fans 

Roquan Smith will host a free exchange for people who have his old No. 18 jersey on Aug. 27 at Jimmy's Seafood.
news

Late for Work: Compelling Cases Made in Ravens' Final Preseason Game

Near consensus among two pundits' 53-man rosters. Ravens reportedly had trade talks with 49ers about quarterback Trey Lance. Ravens to face C.J. Stroud in Week 1. Ravens near to clear more salary-cap space
news

John Simpson Named Ravens' Starting Left Guard

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced John Simpson will be the starter at left guard after Saturday's preseason game.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Ravens finish out the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday at 7 p.m.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Who Could Win a Job in Tampa

Some Ravens previously thought to be on the bubble have seemingly become locks. A reminder on how vested veterans and IR rules work. Terrell Suggs is the best entertainer in Ravens history.
news

Late for Work 8/25: Marlon Humphrey Gives Update on His Foot 

Zay Flowers is predicted to have the best rookie season ever for a Ravens wide receiver. Sports Illustrated predicts the result of every game this season.
news

Jadeveon Clowney's Goal Is to Play 17 Games

Sam Mustipher could be earning a roster spot as a backup center. Patrick Queen looks laser focused to have his best season. Ronald Darby and Ar'Darius Washington are vying for large roles. 
news

Terrell Suggs to Join Ring of Honor

Franchise all-time sack leader Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor on Oct. 22.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising