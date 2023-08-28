Ravens Release Seven Players Ahead of Deadline

The Ravens made their first wave of roster cuts Monday, as they released seven players.

Six of the players are undrafted rookies. The Ravens are now down to 82 players, so they still have to clear 29 roster spots by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Waived (vested veteran)

DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Cut

DT Trey Botts

DT Kai Caesar

WR Dontay Demus Jr.

G Jake Guidone

CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

OLB Kelle Sanders

The Ravens signed Houston-Carson on Aug. 14, during a rash of short-term injuries in their secondary. The veteran played the last seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and made a career-high six starts last year.

Behind starting safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens also have Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington, and Daryl Worley competing for spots. Brandon Stephens can also play safety.

Demus is a University of Maryland product who had come back from a major knee/leg injury suffered in 2021. He flashed in the final preseason game, catching two passes for 86 yards, including a spectacular grab between two defenders.