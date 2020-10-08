Ravens Release Seventh-Round Pick Geno Stone

The Ravens have released seventh-round pick Geno Stone, who was not active in any of the first four games.
A rookie safety from Iowa, Stone was Baltimore's final pick in this year's draft and was known for his playmaking skill and football IQ during college. Stone made the 53-man roster but had not earned a gameday role on special teams or in the secondary through the first month of the season.
Stone is the first player from the team's 2020 draft class to be waived. His release opens up a spot on the 53-man roster.