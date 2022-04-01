Late For Work 4/1: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Safety Tyrann Mathieu

With the Ravens no longer landing Wagner, their attention and cap space can now be directed elsewhere. Ravenswire's Kevin Oestreicher sees them still pursuing a player on defense.

"Wagner would have fit in nicely on Baltimore's defense, but instead the team will now have to pivot to other free agents on the market," Oestreicher wrote. "Some of those names include cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Tyrann Mathieu and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney."

Where the Ravens Rank in the Latest Power Rankings

The NFL landscape was shaken up with big moves made throughout the first two weeks of free agency, but things appear to be settling down and media outlets have begun taking stock and offering their post-free agency power rankings. With such an influx of talent in the AFC, the Ravens look to be the one slept on as they fell out of the top 10 in most rankings.

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus: "No. 15 - We imagine the Ravens have another reason to dislike the rival Browns after Cleveland made the striking decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and then gave the quarterback a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. If Watson can command that fee with all the baggage now permanently affixed to his name, what is a former MVP like Lamar Jackson worth? The Ravens made a big splash in free agency, addressing an area of need by signing safety Marcus Williams to a rich deal. Looking ahead, the draft could pay big dividends: Baltimore has nine picks in the first four rounds. According to ESPN, it is the most picks in the first four rounds by any team in the last six years."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "No. 12 - Finding a proven pass-rusher remains a huge need since Za'Darius Smith backed out of his four-year, $35 million deal on March 17 and then signed with the Vikings. The Ravens' current top two outside linebackers -- Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser -- are coming off offseason surgeries and have a combined 22.5 career sacks. It's been a void in Baltimore for a while; the team hasn't had a player reach double-digit sacks in a season since Terrell Suggs in 2017. The Ravens have to land an edge rusher who can get to the likes of Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow."

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr: "No. 10 - The Ravens still have some work to do on the back end of free agency and leave a slew of valued veterans on the heap while they evaluate their current roster," Orr wrote. "The big addition of Marcus Williams gives Baltimore a classic Ravens safety who can be active in blitz scenarios and also a cleanup center fielder for the errant passes their defense tends to create. One of the most important moves was not allowing versatile backfield blocker Patrick Ricard to hit the market. They enter 2022 as a realistic contender to reclaim the AFC North from the Bengals, assuming Lamar Jackson is healthy."

USA Today Nate Davis: "No. 12 - Don't forget, they were the AFC's projected No. 1 playoff seed at one point last December before the injuries and gut-wrenching losses finally overtook them. The only time newly extended coach John Harbaugh has missed successive postseasons was 2015-17."