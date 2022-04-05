Late for Work 4/5: Ravens Reportedly Offered Bobby Wagner More Guaranteed Money Than Rams

Losing Chris Westry Reinforces Ravens' Need To Select a Cornerback Early in the Draft

It was noted in Late for Work last week that a draft analyst believes passing on a cornerback in the first round is the one mistake the Ravens must avoid making in the draft.

That was before cornerback Chris Westry signed with the Carolina Panthers yesterday, which further depleted the Ravens' depth at the position.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said it feels inevitable that the Ravens come out of Day 1 or 2 of the draft with a cornerback.

"The Ravens need four starting-caliber cornerbacks, plus a few serviceable depth options, and right now they have [Marcus] Peters, [Marlon] Humphrey and a handful of guys who spent last season on the practice squad or injured reserve," Zrebiec wrote.

In Zrebiec's mock draft, he doesn't have the Ravens selecting a cornerback in the first round (he mocked outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II to Baltimore at No. 14), but he does have them drafting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round (45th overall).

"I believe the Ravens would love to select a corner [in the first round], but Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner will almost certainly be gone and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. probably won't be available either," Zrebiec wrote. "[Washington cornerback Trent] McDuffie is a good prospect, but he doesn't fit the size prototype that the Ravens typically look for with early-round corners."

Gordon, McDuffie's teammate in Washington's secondary, possesses the qualities the Ravens love in their cornerbacks, Zrebiec said.