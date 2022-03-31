Late for Work 3/31: Richard Sherman: 'Big Bobby Wagner News Coming Soon'

Richard Sherman: 'Big Bobby Wagner News Coming Soon'
The Bobby Wagner Watch continues, but perhaps not for much longer.
Richard Sherman, who played with Wagner on the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-2017, tweeted late last night that big news regarding the free agent inside linebacker is coming soon.
Wagner reportedly visited the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams last week. The six-time first-team All-Pro, who serves as his own agent, is reportedly seeking a one-year, $11 million deal.
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today tweeted on Monday that the Ravens feel they have a "very competitive offer" for Wagner in comparison to the Rams." The next day, Anderson tweeted that Wagner and the Ravens were still talking.
One team that apparently is out of the running for Wagner is the Cowboys. Dallas Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn coached Wagner when he was the defensive coordinator in Seattle.
"Obviously Dan's had a history with Bobby, knows him well," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Tuesday. "But it was one of those situations where you look into it — great football player, Hall of Fame football player. But as it turned out, it didn't work out with us."
Wagner, 32, has been extremely durable throughout his career and is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 170 tackles.
"[Wagner] would be a home run signing from not only a leadership perspective, but also as a tackling machine that would allow Patrick Queen to keep running free," our Ryan Mink wrote.
After the Seahawks released Wagner in a cost-cutting move three weeks ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it wouldn't be a surprise if he stayed in the NFC West. Wagner is a Los Angeles native.
The Rams have been talking with Super Bowl MVP Aaron Donald about a contract extension, which would lower his cap hit in 2022. If a deal with Donald happens, the Rams potentially could sweeten their offer to Wagner.
Did 'Good Morning Football' Segment Spark Lamar Jackson's 'False Narrative' Tweet?
Lamar Jackson took to Twitter yesterday to shut down the "false narrative" that he's having thoughts about leaving the Ravens, although he didn't direct it at anyone specifically.
Several pundits have speculated that Jackson is delaying a contract extension with the Ravens because he eventually wants to hit free agency. One of the latest was Dante Hall during yesterday's episode of "Good Morning Football," which preceded Jackson's tweet.
In response to owner Steve Bisciotti saying that Jackson's approach to a contract extension is "unique as hell" and he doesn't think Jackson "is turned on by money that much," Hall said: "Does Lamar not want to be there? It's his fifth year. I know he's unique. I love Lamar. One of my favorite players to watch, listen to, everything. But who is going to turn down $200-plus million? No one is that unique.
"It just made me think: Does he not want to be there? Because why wouldn't you sign? I'm baffled. The only reason I can think [is] that you don't sign to a place you don't want to be at. Not saying I have any type of intuition about it or anything like that. I'm just trying to wrap my head around this."
NFL Network's Rich Eisen also is having trouble understanding why Jackson would delay signing a contract extension that will provide him with generational wealth.
"Nature abhors a vacuum, so what pours into it is people saying, if he's not asking for it, because everybody asks for it, everybody sometimes demands it … into that vacuum comes, maybe he doesn't want to get it from this team."
Judging by Eisen's comments, Jackson's tweet isn't going to put an end to the "false narrative."
Marcus Williams and the Ravens Are a Perfect Scheme Fit
Safety Marcus Williams signing with the Ravens was named one of the most interesting scheme fits after the initial wave of free agency by Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina.
"Williams has proven to be one of the best deep safeties in football," Galina wrote. " … The Ravens have been a high safety team for quite a while under former Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale. Cover 1 and Cover 3 represented 61% of their defensive calls over the past three seasons. On 50% of their calls they showed a one-high safety look pre-snap and then played a one-high safety defense post-snap. This is who they've been for so long, and that fit would have been perfect for Marcus Williams. Where it gets interesting is with new Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald in the fold."
Galina noted that Macdonald showed and played single high only 27% as defensive coordinator at Michigan last year, and his 30% blitz rate is a far cry from the Ravens' 50% mark in 2019 and 2020 combined.
"This definitely suits Williams," Galina wrote. "Even though he played in the deep middle often, the New Orleans Saints would rotate him back from more disguised pre-snap alignments. He also performed very well in half-field or quarters roles, earning the fourth-highest grade over the past three seasons there. He's never been the player who is going to rotate down into the box to play man or an intermediate zone, but he can be everything else.
"The Ravens heading in this direction schematically is perfect for Williams, as he can stay in a scheme that is at least similar from a pre-snap perspective to the one in New Orleans as opposed to the one under Martindale."
One Mistake Ravens Must Avoid Making in the Draft
The Draft Network's Damian Parson identified individual draft mistakes all 32 teams must avoid making. For the Ravens, it's passing on a cornerback in the first round.
All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are on track to be fully healthy next season, but the Ravens lack depth at the position.
"Factoring the talent [in the draft] on both sides of the trenches and at wide receiver, the Ravens could have a top-tier cornerback prospect fall into their lap in the first round," Parson wrote. "Passing on one of these talented prospects would be a huge mistake. Divisional quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson present difficult tasks to defend and the AFC has raised its game to new heights. Adapt or get left behind."
Cornerbacks such as Washington's Trent McDuffie, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner have been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts.
Quick Hits
- "Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager put the blackout at Super Bowl XLVII between the Ravens and 49ers at No. 3 on his list of the most shocking moments in NFL history.