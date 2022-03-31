Late for Work 3/31: Richard Sherman: 'Big Bobby Wagner News Coming Soon'

Marcus Williams and the Ravens Are a Perfect Scheme Fit

Safety Marcus Williams signing with the Ravens was named one of the most interesting scheme fits after the initial wave of free agency by Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina.

"Williams has proven to be one of the best deep safeties in football," Galina wrote. " … The Ravens have been a high safety team for quite a while under former Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale. Cover 1 and Cover 3 represented 61% of their defensive calls over the past three seasons. On 50% of their calls they showed a one-high safety look pre-snap and then played a one-high safety defense post-snap. This is who they've been for so long, and that fit would have been perfect for Marcus Williams. Where it gets interesting is with new Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald in the fold."

Galina noted that Macdonald showed and played single high only 27% as defensive coordinator at Michigan last year, and his 30% blitz rate is a far cry from the Ravens' 50% mark in 2019 and 2020 combined.

"This definitely suits Williams," Galina wrote. "Even though he played in the deep middle often, the New Orleans Saints would rotate him back from more disguised pre-snap alignments. He also performed very well in half-field or quarters roles, earning the fourth-highest grade over the past three seasons there. He's never been the player who is going to rotate down into the box to play man or an intermediate zone, but he can be everything else.