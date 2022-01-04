Ravens Rookies Have Shown Their Promise

G Ben Cleveland, 3*rd* Round

Cleveland was sharing the left guard spot with Ben Powers before a knee injury sidelined him for four games. He returned and took over the starting job when Powers went down with a foot injury. Cleveland has performed well the past three games playing every snap at left guard. He's shown good pop with his hands and is moving well.

Stats: 11 games, 3 starts

S Brandon Stephens, 3*rd* Round

Stephens became the Ravens' starting safety soon after DeShon Elliott's season-ending injury in Week 6. He has played every defensive snap in three games, though he's seen a smaller share the past couple weeks, closer to 60%. Stephens was particularly strong in the game against Green Bay. Considering he was a converted running back to cornerback in college, and how has switched to safety in the NFL, it's a remarkable feat that Stephens has held up as well as he has, and great on-the-job learning.

Stats: 16 games, 10 starts, 72 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 QB hit

WR Tylan Wallace, 4*th* Round

Wallace was really just a special teams player for much of the year, but the Ravens have gotten him much more involved in the offense the past three weeks. Wallace saw 20% of the offensive snaps against Green Bay, 46% against Cincinnati and 28% versus the Rams. His 18-yard catch and run to move the chains on third-and-long against the Bengals showed his physicality and ability to make plays over the middle.

Stats: 16 games, 1 start, 2 receptions, 23 yards

OLB Daelin Hayes, 5*th* Round

Hayes appeared in just one game this season, playing four snaps Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but suffered an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve. He then had a knee procedure while out, which he returned to practice from, but ultimately was placed back on IR.