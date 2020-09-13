Ravens Rookies Make Presence Quickly Felt 

Only months removed from being a star at Ohio State, Dobbins has acted like he belongs in the NFL from Day 1.

"The linemen were blocking well, I feel comfortable with all of my teammates," Dobbins said. "I never really get nervous. When I played my first game in college I didn't get nervous. Today I wasn't nervous. I think it comes from working super hard in practice, building my confidence. Definitely happy about my touchdowns but now I got to move on."

Phillips won the competition to start at right tackle, stepping in for the retired Marshal Yanda. It speaks volumes for Phillips' potential that he is starting as a rookie despite the organized practice time that rookies missed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ravens still have things to work on, but scoring 38 points in the opener gives them plenty of confidence their offense can still be one of the NFL's best with Phillips as a starter.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was very pleased overall with the contributions of the rookie class.

"I have to give a lot of credit to the rookies," Harbaugh said. "All of them, really, Phillips, Queen, Harrison, those guys played good, NFL football. There's other guys, too, that played on special teams; [James] Proche [II] and Devin [Duvernay] and others, I don't want to forget anybody.