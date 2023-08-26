50 Words or Less: Ravens Who Could Win a Job in Tampa

The Ravens play their final preseason game in Tampa tonight and the deadline for 53-man roster cuts is three days later.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

The final preseason game really only influences decisions on the last couple/few roster spots. A good game could "put somebody over the top," as John Harbaugh said. Candidates include running back Keaton Mitchell, guard Ben Cleveland, cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Kyu Kelly, quarterback Josh Johnson, and special teams inside linebackers.