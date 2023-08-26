Presented by

50 Words or Less: Ravens Who Could Win a Job in Tampa

Aug 26, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

08262350words
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland

The Ravens play their final preseason game in Tampa tonight and the deadline for 53-man roster cuts is three days later.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

The final preseason game really only influences decisions on the last couple/few roster spots. A good game could "put somebody over the top," as John Harbaugh said. Candidates include running back Keaton Mitchell, guard Ben Cleveland, cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Kyu Kelly, quarterback Josh Johnson, and special teams inside linebackers.

While I think Tyler Huntley is the favorite for the backup quarterback job, don't rule out Johnson. He was significantly better from the first preseason game to the second, and if he has another strong performance Saturday night with Huntley on the bench, it will be a tough decision.

082123lounge

Ravens 53-Man Roster Predictions | The Ravens Lounge Podcast #503

Our insiders, Mink and Garrett, share who they think will make the Ravens' 53-man roster ahead of the final preseason game.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

Here are some other tricky roster calls. With so many young guards, what happens with Cleveland? Do the Ravens need a dedicated backup center? How much cornerback depth is needed? Do the Ravens need to keep a veteran safety? Can the Ravens afford to keep a fourth running back?

At the start of training camp, cornerback Kevon Seymour, safety Ar'Darius Washington, and wide receiver Tylan Wallace were firmly on the bubble. Now I have them penciled in as Week 1 roster locks, which is a testament to the training camp and preseasons they've had. They (seemingly) flat-out won jobs.

This is a good time for a reminder on vested veterans, which is a player with four or more accrued years of service. If a vested veteran is cut, they don't go on waivers. They can immediately sign with any team they choose, including the one that just cut them.

If Tyus Bowser stays on the NFI list, he's not eligible to suit up until Week 5. If he comes off, it's a sign that he's on track to play Week 1 or soon thereafter. Pepe Williams (ankle surgery) must be on the initial roster before being moved to IR.

Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins brought different demeanors to their press conferences this week. Setting aside tweets, contracts, and all the other offseason hubbub, the most important takeaway is that they both feel good about their health. If it stays that way, they will both ball out.

With all due respect to Merril Hoge, his take that Lamar Jackson won’t succeed in Todd Monken’s offense because he's "never shown he's good at … playing a pro-style, traditional NFL offense" is bunk. Jackson hasn't done it because he hasn't been asked to. He's evolved and improved as a passer.

Jadeveon Clowney said the Ravens are going to "take their time" and let him build up into the season after signing so late. It sounds like David Ojabo will get a runway to show whether he's ready to blossom. If not, Clowney can step into a larger role.

In an entertainment business, Terrell Suggs is the greatest entertainer in Ravens history. Suggs, who will be inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor on Oct. 22, embraced and played the villain role so well, both on and off the field. He was a badass and he was fun.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 8/25: Marlon Humphrey Gives Update on His Foot 

Zay Flowers is predicted to have the best rookie season ever for a Ravens wide receiver. Sports Illustrated predicts the result of every game this season.
news

Late for Work 8/24: Former Steeler Doesn't Believe Lamar Jackson Will Thrive in Todd Monken's Offense

Which Ravens position group is the strongest? Three Ravens players whose stock is up. Pat McAfee says 'it's awesome to witness the greatness' of Justin Tucker.
news

Late for Work 8/23: AFC North Is 'King,' Ranked NFL's Top Division

Pundit cautions to temper early expectations for David Ojabo. Sports Illustrated writer says Ravens' preseason win streak should go down as one of the NFL's greatest records. Has John Simpson secured the starting left guard job? The revamped Ravens offense will be a 'huge enigma for defenses' in the red zone. How the Ravens can get the best out of Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Late for Work 8/22: The Ravens' Preseason Streak Had the NFL World Captivated

Zay Flowers dazzles in six snaps, two receptions. Whose stock improved after Monday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders?
news

Signing Jadeveon Clowney to Bolster Pass Rush a 'Coup' for Eric DeCosta

Ravens players with the most at stake in tonight's game. Bart Scott predicts an MVP season for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' All-Black quarterback room is believed to be an NFL first.
news

Late for Work 8/18: Zay Flowers Comments on Chances of Being Offensive Rookie of the Year, Connection With OBJ

Cris Collinsworth says the Ravens' new-look offense is 'going to be great or going to really struggle.' Three second-year Ravens are predicted to have breakout seasons.
news

Late for Work 8/17: Pundits Discuss Ramifications of Marlon Humphrey's Injury

ESPN looks at the Ravens' ceiling and floor for wins and losses. Do the Ravens have the most intriguing new offense in the NFL?
news

Late for Work 8/16: Marlon Humphrey Says the Worst Part of Camp Is Trying to Guard Zay Flowers

'Good Morning Football' hosts discuss why Bengals should be concerned about Ravens. Odafe Oweh has a strong performance at joint practice.
news

Late for Work 8/15: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Will Be 'Neck and Neck' in MVP Race

Pass rush remains the Ravens' biggest flaw, pundit says. 'Good Morning Football' looks back at the Ravens' last preseason loss.
news

Late for Work 8/14: Preseason Opener Shakes Up Pundits' Roster Predictions

Zay Flowers, Malik Hamm on the rise following Saturday's exhibition preseason game. Jadeveon Clowney is set to visit Jaguars. Flowers signs sponsorship deal with Under Armour.
news

Late for Work 8/11: Steve Bisciotti Discusses Ravens' Commitment to Lamar Jackson, His Role in Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Big bounce-back season predicted for Beckham. More buzz for Zay Flowers. Pundit says Rashod Bateman is 'going to put on a show' this season. Three bold predictions for the Ravens.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising