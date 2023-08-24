Terrell Suggs to Join Ring of Honor

Aug 24, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082423suggs
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Terrell Suggs

Terrell Suggs, the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor Presented by Meritage Jewelers on Oct. 22 when Baltimore hosts the Detroit Lions.

All fans in attendance will take home a commemorative pin featuring Suggs' No. 55.

Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowler, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003. He spent 16 seasons (2003-18) with the Ravens as a game-changing outside linebacker who led with actions and words. He is a future Hall of Fame candidate.

With 139.0 career sacks, Suggs ranks 11th on the all-time list. Every player ahead of him is in the Hall of Fame. Suggs finished his career with 895 tackles, 202 tackles for loss, 37 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

"You are a prime example of what it means to Play Like a Raven," Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome said. "For 16 seasons, it was a joy watching you perform in the purple and black. Through your leadership, dedication, and dominance, you helped elevate our standard."

Suggs was an inspirational leader on Baltimore's Super Bowl-winning team in 2012, returning far sooner than expected after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the offseason. Suggs returned in Week 7 and turned his game up a notch during Baltimore's postseason run to the Super Bowl. In the divisional round, Suggs sacked Peyton Manning twice during Baltimore's "Mile High Miracle" win over the Broncos. During the Ravens' four playoff games that culminated with their victory in Super Bowl XLVII, Suggs had 13 tackles, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

He split his final season in 2019 with the Cardinals and Chiefs, winning a second Super Bowl with Kansas City.

Suggs had at least 10 sacks in seven different seasons, and his talent and personality helped define any defense he played on. Whether he was talking trash at practice, giving colorful quotes to the media, firing up teammates in the locker room, or borrowing Owner Steve Bisciotti's golf cart and riding out to the practice field, Suggs' presence was always felt. He loved playing to the crowd, including walking out of the tunnel before several home games wearing a gladiator mask.

Being inducted into the Ring of Honor will give Suggs another chance to take center stage.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Oct. 22 game against the Lions here.

Suggs is the 14th Raven inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Marshal Yanda (2022), Haloti Ngata (2021), Brian Billick (2019), Ed Reed (2015), Todd Heap (2014), Ray Lewis (2013), Jamal Lewis (2012), Matt Stover (2011), Jonathan Ogden (2008), Peter Boulware (2006), Michael McCrary (2004), Art Modell (2003), and Earnest Byner (2001).

Photos: Terrell Suggs Through the Years

Terrell Suggs entertained us all for 16 years. Thanks for the memories, Sizzle.

