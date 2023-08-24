Terrell Suggs to Join Ring of Honor

Suggs was an inspirational leader on Baltimore's Super Bowl-winning team in 2012, returning far sooner than expected after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the offseason. Suggs returned in Week 7 and turned his game up a notch during Baltimore's postseason run to the Super Bowl. In the divisional round, Suggs sacked Peyton Manning twice during Baltimore's "Mile High Miracle" win over the Broncos. During the Ravens' four playoff games that culminated with their victory in Super Bowl XLVII, Suggs had 13 tackles, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

He split his final season in 2019 with the Cardinals and Chiefs, winning a second Super Bowl with Kansas City.