Ravens Rule The NFL's Top 100





The Ravens were a fixture on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2012.

Baltimore was tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the most players on the list – seven.

Other than knowing that NFL players believe the Ravens have the most talent in the league, it's also fun to debate where players land.

Joe Flacco, Vonta Leach, Ray Rice and Terrell Suggs all made significant leaps up the rankings. Meanwhile, age and injuries*surely played a part in Ray Lewis and Ed Reed slipping out of the top- *5.

Those Ravens who didn't make the cut, but could make a case, include Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and cornerback Lardarius Webb. Blossoming wide receiver Torrey Smith and cornerback Jimmy Smith may be prime candidates next year.

Yanda is my biggest snub. Fellow Pro Bowl guards Jahri Evans and Logan Mankins were ranked No. 32 and 64, respectively. Guards just don't get much love.

Rice and Flacco are ranked too low. Rice is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, and is behind Maurice Jones-Drew (No. 12), who doesn't do nearly as much as a pass catcher.

Flacco shouldn't be 29 spots behind his own fullback, Leach, and should be ahead of Philadelphia's Michael Vick. Flacco may not be as exciting to watch, but he stays healthy and wins more even perhaps with fewer established weapons.

Fans on NFL.com ranked the players themselves. Tell us which Ravens were ranked too low, too high or snubbed from the list in the comments section below.

To help you, here's a look back at where the Ravens stand, and a snippet from each video commemorating the achievement:

No. 9 – DT Haloti Ngata2011 Rank: No. 17

Fans Rank: Not yet released

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey: "I think it's a respect slash fight and battle every week with that guy. You go into the offseason thinking about the Baltimore Ravens and Haloti Ngata. He has a lot of guys that play around him and play well, but he's the guy in the middle they really need."