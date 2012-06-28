Ravens Rule The NFL's Top 100

Jun 28, 2012 at 08:56 AM
18187155660442eb95d0a89bf28d7651.jpg


The Ravens were a fixture on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2012.

Baltimore was tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the most players on the list – seven.

Other than knowing that NFL players believe the Ravens have the most talent in the league, it's also fun to debate where players land.

Joe Flacco, Vonta Leach, Ray Rice and Terrell Suggs all made significant leaps up the rankings. Meanwhile, age and injuries*surely played a part in Ray Lewis and Ed Reed slipping out of the top- *5.

Those Ravens who didn't make the cut, but could make a case, include Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and cornerback Lardarius Webb. Blossoming wide receiver Torrey Smith and cornerback Jimmy Smith may be prime candidates next year.

Yanda is my biggest snub. Fellow Pro Bowl guards Jahri Evans and Logan Mankins were ranked No. 32 and 64, respectively. Guards just don't get much love.

Rice and Flacco are ranked too low. Rice is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, and is behind Maurice Jones-Drew (No. 12), who doesn't do nearly as much as a pass catcher.

Flacco shouldn't be 29 spots behind his own fullback, Leach, and should be ahead of Philadelphia's Michael Vick. Flacco may not be as exciting to watch, but he stays healthy and wins more even perhaps with fewer established weapons.

Fans on NFL.com ranked the players themselves. Tell us which Ravens were ranked too low, too high or snubbed from the list in the comments section below.

To help you, here's a look back at where the Ravens stand, and a snippet from each video commemorating the achievement:

No. 9 – DT Haloti Ngata2011 Rank: No. 17
Fans Rank: Not yet released
Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey: "I think it's a respect slash fight and battle every week with that guy. You go into the offseason thinking about the Baltimore Ravens and Haloti Ngata. He has a lot of guys that play around him and play well, but he's the guy in the middle they really need."

No. 11 – LB Terrell Suggs2011 Rank:No. 40
Fans Rank:No. 21
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth: "If you could get the Madden game and design your own player, it would be hard to say that you would design anyone that wouldn't look like T. Suggs. He's got it all. He's ripped up, he's big, he's fast, he's strong. He's intimating looking and he plays the same way. I think I'd create him about 11 times over for my defense."

No. 16 – S Ed Reed2011 Rank:No.*5Fans Rank: No. 9 *Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones:"He tries to bait you a lot. He'll backpedal and turn his shoulder and you'll see that look in* his* eye like, 'I dare you to throw the ball.'"

No. 20 – LB Ray Lewis2011 Rank:No. 3Fans Rank:No. 6
Titans linebacker Gerald McRath: "Ray Lewis is the blueprint. He laid the foundation. I remember on Friday night games, we're sitting in the locker room and we're all practicing our Ray Lewis dance for after you make that big play, that big tackle. He's one of the people who, as a linebacker, you want to be like."

No. 22 – RB Ray Rice2011 Rank:No. 56Fans Rank:No. 13
Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor: "Just get the ball in his hands. Explosive. Powerful. Has hands."

No. 45 – FB Vonta Leach2011 Rank:No. 65Fans Rank:No. 96
Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma: "He reminds me of the Lorenzo Neals of the day, those 1990s, 80s fullbacks that are just big, raw, mauler type guys that have no neck, just head and shoulders. They're going one way."

No. 74 – QB Joe Flacco2011 Rank:No. 90Fans Rank:No. 79Texans tight end Owen Daniels: "A lot of people doubt Joe for whatever reason. Maybe it's because they have such a good defense that they don't give him the credit he deserves. But he's able to make plays and make them in crucial situations."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Place Daryl Worley on Injured Reserve, Elevate Kenyan Drake

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been elevated for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Time for a Pittsburgh Moment

The Ravens are healthy in this rivalry game for the first time in a long time. Roquan Smith could bring some of the sizzle back.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Expects to Play vs. Steelers, Was Being 'Preventative'

John Harbaugh discusses linebacker generational torch being passed from Ray Lewis to Roquan Smith. Harbaugh and Smith both have fond memories of Dick Butkus. Harbuagh Harbaugh comments when asked about J.K. Dobbins' recovery timetable.
news

Multiple Ravens Set to Return vs. Steelers

Marlon Humphrey practiced fully Friday and Marcus Williams was removed from the injury report. Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronnie Stanley said they expect to play.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (3-1) will seek their third straight road win against an AFC North team when they renew their rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday.
news

Pundit Picks: Some See Steelers Upsetting Ravens

The Ravens are favored to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, but some pundits are putting Baltimore on upset alert.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Lamar Jackson surges in NFL.com's weekly quarterback rankings. Coordinators Mike Macdonald and Todd Monken are praised for their respective unit's success.
news

Ronnie Stanley Says a 'Strong Possibility' He Plays vs. Steelers

Kenny Pickett is on track to play Sunday. Ravens ILBs are taking on more than expected. Jordan Stout is looking to build off his 'best game by far.'
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice

Ravens RT Morgan Moses (shoulder) is back on the field after exiting Sunday's game in Cleveland early. 
news

Zay Flowers on Mike Tomlin's Glowing Remarks, Playing His First Steelers Game

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers said he thought he might become a Steeler, but never pictured himself playing there.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Steelers Week 5

The Ravens-Steelers game at 1 p.m. on CBS will be broadcast to a majority of the country.
news

Late for Work: Roquan Smith Is on Pace for Defensive Player of the Year Consideration

Tyus Bowser said he hopes to return to practice 'sometime this week.' Zay Flowers is a weapon even without the ball. Three players who could be in line for contract extensions. ESPN Analytics writer predicts Pro Bowl honor for Tyler Linderbaum.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising