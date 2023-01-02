Ravens Run Defense Cracked by Steelers

Najee Harris (22 carries, 111 yards) became the first back all season to top 100 yards against Baltimore. The Ravens gave up 198 yards on the ground, putting pressure on their entire defense until it finally broke on Pittsburgh's game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Sunday's 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh hurt the Ravens for many reasons, but the way Pittsburgh ran the ball hurt their pride.

Stopping the run has rarely been an issue for Baltimore, especially since Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith arrived in Week 8. But with veteran defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) missing his second straight game for Baltimore, the Steelers had their way on the ground, and the Ravens had no answer. For the Ravens to have playoff success, their run defense can't be as porous as it was against Pittsburgh.

"Honestly, it's not about them, it's about us," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "We were playing gaps, playing run to the ball, playing physical, but we just have to get better. Top to bottom, we have to figure it out. Not that it's broken, but we can't have lapses like that, have them running all over the field."

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen called it a butt whipping in more colorful language.

"We got our (expletive) whupped," Queen said. "We didn't play good football. We didn't communicate enough. We we're physical enough. We just got whupped."