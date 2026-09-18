Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Saints

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), and more. CBS crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM radio, Channel 81 or 193; Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
Baltimore holds a 6-2 edge in the all-time series. The teams last met in 2022, when Baltimore prevailed 27-13 at New Orleans in Roquan Smith’s Ravens debut. A week after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, Smith had five tackles and played 76% of the defensive snaps after studying overtime to learn the playbook. The Ravens built a 14-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Lamar Jackson passed for 133 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 82 yards.
Key Storylines
Can Baltimore begin on the right foot at home?
The Ravens had a 3-6 home record in 2025, the worst in franchise history, and it was a major reason they missed the playoffs. Head Coach Jesse Minter has made it a priority to reestablish home field advantage. Winning Minter's regular season home debut would continue Baltimore's early season momentum.
How will the Ravens cope with their offensive injuries?
Zay Flowers (hamstring) may not play, and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) will miss at least the next four games. The onus falls to Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Walker, and Elijah Sarratt to step up at wide receiver.
The left side of the offensive line is also banged up with tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and guard John Simpson (groin) missing practice time this week.
The Ravens racked up 506 yards of total offense in Week 1, but they aren't as healthy entering this game. It will be interesting to see how Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle adjusts.
Will the Ravens shut down the Tyler Shough show?
The young quarterback led the NFL in passing yards in Week 1, and his favorite target, Chris Olave was the leader in receptions and receiving yards. The Saints lost, 31-30, to the Detroit Lions in Week 1, but it wasn't because the New Orleans didn't move the football.
The Saints have weapons and aren't shy about throwing the football. Baltimore's pass rush and pass defense will be tested. The Ravens believe they have answers, but this game will give them a further indication of where their defense stands.
Players to Watch
OLB Trey Hendrickson
In his Ravens debut, Hendrickson was one of the best players on the field despite not recording a sack. The pressure he put on Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was one of the keys to the game. If Hendrickson finishes his rushes with some sacks against Shough, it will improve Baltimore's chances. Hendrickson is dealing with a finger injury that sidelined him for the first two practices of the week.
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CB Nate Wiggins
Wiggins was one a shutdown corner in Week 1. In this game, Wiggins will have matchups against Olave and hopes to give him the same treatment. It's early, but Wiggins looks like a player ready to make his third season his best.
RB Derrick Henry
If he runs for 98 yards, Henry (13,162 career yards) will surpass Eric Dickerson (13,259) and move into ninth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. The Ravens may rely on Henry's prowess to carry their offense. Why wouldn't they, after he rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1? New Orleans may load the box to stop Henry, but the Colts tried that at times, and it didn't matter.
Since Henry joined the Ravens, they are 15-4 when he rushes for at least 100 yards. It won't be surprising if "King Henry" is a major part of their gameplan.