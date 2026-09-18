Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Saints

Players to Watch

OLB Trey Hendrickson

In his Ravens debut, Hendrickson was one of the best players on the field despite not recording a sack. The pressure he put on Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was one of the keys to the game. If Hendrickson finishes his rushes with some sacks against Shough, it will improve Baltimore's chances. Hendrickson is dealing with a finger injury that sidelined him for the first two practices of the week.

https://www.baltimoreravens.com/photos/matchups-to-watch-saints-ravens-week-2-nfl-2026-season#bb9d687e-a4d1-47f2-91d8-fe61ef3e20fe

CB Nate Wiggins

Wiggins was one a shutdown corner in Week 1. In this game, Wiggins will have matchups against Olave and hopes to give him the same treatment. It's early, but Wiggins looks like a player ready to make his third season his best.

RB Derrick Henry