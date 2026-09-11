Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Basics
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), and more. CBS crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM radio, Channel 173 or 275; Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
The Colts lead the all-time regular season series, 9-6, and hold a 2-1 advantage in the postseason.
They haven't met since 2023, when Indianapolis captured a 22-19 overtime victory at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson had a big day running with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Roquan Smith (12 tackles) and Kyle Hamilton (nine) led the defense.
However, despite limiting the Colts to one touchdown, the Ravens lost on Matt Gay's 53-yard field goal in overtime after he booted a 53-yarder to tie the game in regulation.
Key Storylines
Will Baltimore's new offense begin the season firing on all cylinders?
The Ravens' 30-year-old offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, begins his first season as a play caller after installing a new offense. Jackson and Baltimore's offensive starters didn't play during the preseason, and Doyle didn't fully open his playbook. The curtain will be raised in Week 1, and the Ravens would love to light up the scoreboard and send an early message that their new offense will be dynamic.
How will Jesse Minter's defense fare against the Colts in his head coaching debut?
After 18 years with John Harbaugh as their head coach, the Ravens will be led by Minter, who faces an interesting challenge in his debut. When Minter was defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, the Colts scored five touchdowns against his unit in a 38-24 victory. As Baltimore's defensive play caller, Minter gets another crack at trying to contain a Colts offense led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the NFL's top running backs.
Will the Ravens' new interior offensive line win the battle in the trenches?
Baltimore's revamped offensive line features three new starters – left guard John Simpson, center Jovaughn Gwyn, and rookie right guard Vega Ioane. Gwyn and Ioane will be making their first career starts, and the Colts have a strong defensive line led by DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. For the Ravens' offense to roll, they'll need to create running lanes for Derrick Henry and protect Jackson in the pocket. This will be the first test for Baltimore's new offensive line after losing Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.
Players to Watch
OLB Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson has impressed teammates with his work ethic and attitude since signing with Baltimore. Getting pressure on Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the keys to the game, and Hendrickson's addition could help turn the Ravens' pass rush into a strength.
QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson is often the center of attention, and this will be his first start in Doyle's system. It's been a summer of learning for Jackson, and the season-opener will give him an idea of where the offense is clicking and where it needs to improve.
WR Zay Flowers
Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, Flowers signed a multi-year contract extension in August and feels poised to have his best season. His matchup with star Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner should be fun to watch, and the Ravens will be looking to get the ball in their No.1 receiver's hands.