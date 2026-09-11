Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Key Storylines

Will Baltimore's new offense begin the season firing on all cylinders?

The Ravens' 30-year-old offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, begins his first season as a play caller after installing a new offense. Jackson and Baltimore's offensive starters didn't play during the preseason, and Doyle didn't fully open his playbook. The curtain will be raised in Week 1, and the Ravens would love to light up the scoreboard and send an early message that their new offense will be dynamic.

How will Jesse Minter's defense fare against the Colts in his head coaching debut?

After 18 years with John Harbaugh as their head coach, the Ravens will be led by Minter, who faces an interesting challenge in his debut. When Minter was defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, the Colts scored five touchdowns against his unit in a 38-24 victory. As Baltimore's defensive play caller, Minter gets another crack at trying to contain a Colts offense led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the NFL's top running backs.

Will the Ravens' new interior offensive line win the battle in the trenches?