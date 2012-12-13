 Skip to main content
Ravens Season In Chaos? Ridiculous.

Dec 13, 2012 at 03:26 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

The Ravens have lost two straight games for the first time since 2009 and have taken a hit recently in the AFC standings, dropping from second to fourth.

After Sunday's loss to the Redskins, Head Coach John Harbaugh made a bold move by changing offensive coordinators, replacing Cam Cameron with Quarterbacks Coach Jim Caldwell.

Harbaugh was asked Wednesday if the move was "dancing very close to the edge of chaos?"

"That's ridiculous," Harbaugh responded.

A number of Ravens players echoed that sentiment.

"I wouldn't say it's a desperate move," wide receiver Torrey Smith said. "We only lost four games. We're coming off a game where we scored 21 points in the first half. I wouldn't call it desperate."


Despite the recent losses, the Ravens (9-4) still control their own destiny for a playoff spot and a division title. If they beat the Denver Broncos Sunday, then they clinch the AFC North for the second straight season and are guaranteed a home playoff game.

"There's no panic," tight end Ed Dickson said. "We know we got to get things done."

The decision to change coordinators has been described as a panicked move, but the Ravens aren't worried about that perception with only three games left in the regular season.

"People can look at it however they want, but it's how we feel about it in here," veteran center Matt Birk said. "We're not worried about how this looks, or how it's framed or what anybody is saying, we're focused on the Denver Broncos."

The decision to dismiss Cameron caught a number of players by surprise, but Caldwell has quickly earned the respect of the players and they don't have much time to adjust to his style so late in the season.

"He's going to need all of us," Dickson said. "It's unfortunate for him to take over this late in the season, but he's going to need all of us, the coaching staff and the players."

"My job is to go out there and execute, no matter who they have in there," Smith added . "That's our job as an offense. We need to take it personal, go out there and get it done for our team each and every week."

