Ravens Season In Chaos? Ridiculous.





Despite the recent losses, the Ravens (9-4) still control their own destiny for a playoff spot and a division title. If they beat the Denver Broncos Sunday, then they clinch the AFC North for the second straight season and are guaranteed a home playoff game.

"There's no panic," tight end Ed Dickson said. "We know we got to get things done."

The decision to change coordinators has been described as a panicked move, but the Ravens aren't worried about that perception with only three games left in the regular season.

"People can look at it however they want, but it's how we feel about it in here," veteran center Matt Birk said. "We're not worried about how this looks, or how it's framed or what anybody is saying, we're focused on the Denver Broncos."

The decision to dismiss Cameron caught a number of players by surprise, but Caldwell has quickly earned the respect of the players and they don't have much time to adjust to his style so late in the season.

"He's going to need all of us," Dickson said. "It's unfortunate for him to take over this late in the season, but he's going to need all of us, the coaching staff and the players."