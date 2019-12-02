Ravens See Benefits to Winning a Close Game

The Ravens haven't lost in two months and even when they don't dominate, they don't care to remember what losing feels like.

"We're fighting for who's supreme in the league right now, but I think today showed us a lot about our team – things we need to fix going forward," Smith said. "It's good for us to see what teams are going to try to do against us."

Wormley got a kick out of seeing the media surrounding his locker following the game. Usually, he can shower and dress in relative peace before he heads out the door. Sunday, he was being peppered with questions from many directions.

"I'm getting a little recognition from you guys now, and when 'Harbs' [Head Coach John Harbaugh] was breaking it down after the game," Wormley said. "It's a good feeling, but we have a lot more work to do. We just beat a really good team and we have to play a really good team in Buffalo next week."

The significance of being 10-2 for the first time in team history and being the No. 1 seed in the AFC isn't lost on the Ravens. The players don't want to waste the golden opportunity to host AFC playoff games at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Usually at this point in the season, we are clawing our way to get a playoff game," Wormley said. "Trying to win the division or to get that wild-card spot. Now we are in the position that we just keep doing what we are doing, we can play for that first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. That would be incredible for us. It is a different feel, especially since the last two seasons it has been our defense that has carried the team along. Now, with Lamar and the offense, they are putting up so many points, it's nice to see them have success and obviously our defense is having success as well."

Jackson has a go-for-the-jugular mentality, wanting every drive to end with a touchdown, regardless of the score. He accomplished that goal against the Los Angeles Rams, leading six touchdown drives on the Ravens' first six possessions. However, the 49ers had much more success containing the Ravens' offense, forcing Jackson to leave the field frustrated at times, especially after his third-quarter fumble.

Though he was angry after that mistake, Jackson regrouped quickly and never lost focus of his primary goal – winning the game. Having an MVP-caliber season, Jackson often makes people forget he is only 22 years old. A game like Sunday's will only continue to fast-forward his growth.