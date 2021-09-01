Ravens Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

The Ravens have assembled most of their initial 16-man practice squad after players released Tuesday cleared waivers.

Baltimore has signed 13 players, leaving three more spots still to be filled. Here's the list so far:

NT Justin Ellis (veteran)

DB Anthony Levine (veteran)

DB Jordan Richards (veteran)

OT Andre Smith (veteran)

DE Chris Smith (veteran)

OT Adrian Ealy

LB Blake Gallagher

QB Trace McSorley

WR Jaylon Moore

TE Tony Poljan

P Johnny Townsend

K Jake Verity

WR Binjimen Victor

Each week, two players from the practice squad can be called up to the active roster the day before a game, carrying over last year's COVID-19 roster flexibility rule. Teams can also protect up to four players from being signed by other teams' 53-man roster each week.

The Ravens now have all three quarterbacks they worked with over the summer as McSorley passed through waivers unclaimed. McSorley played well in his competition with Tyler Huntley for the No. 2 job, but he had a setback when he suffered a back injury before the first preseason game. McSorley returned to practice Monday.

Levine is entering his 10th season as one of the Ravens' longest-tenured players, a "Co-Cap" on special teams and versatile defensive reserve. But Baltimore already has a deep secondary on the 53-man roster after keeping backups Geno Stone, Chris Westry and Ar'Darius Washington. Keeping Richards also gives the Ravens more special teams help if needed.

Retaining Ellis and Chris Smith on the practice squad provides more depth on the defensive line, where Baltimore kept just five players. Ellis is an eight-year pro who has played well for the Ravens as a backup to Brandon Williams the past two seasons and the Ravens have liked what they've seen from Smith after signing him in late July.

Baltimore also kept some depth at offensive tackle with Andre Smith, who is entering his 12th season. The Ravens signed the former first-round pick and longtime Cincinnati Bengal at the end of the 2019 season, but he opted out of 2020. Undrafted rookie Adrian Ealy of Oklahoma is a developmental prospect with good size and pedigree.

Moore impressed in offseason practices, standing out in a crowded group. Victor had five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale against Washington.

After missing a 40-yard field-goal attempt and having another one blocked in the preseason finale, the Ravens didn't trade Verity, but now can develop him for another year. Townsend allows Koch to take some days off from punting and can also be developed. At 6-foot-7, 251 pounds, Poljan is a good blocker waiting in the wings.