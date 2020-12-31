Ravens Sign Jayron Kearse to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed Jayron Kearse to the practice squad, bolstering the team's depth at safety with a player who started seven games this season.
The Detroit Lions released Kearse on Monday, reportedly after he violated team rules before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Kearse, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He played in all but two games and started five during his four years as a Viking. He became a starter this season in Detroit and registered 59 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
Kearse is the nephew of Jevon Kearse, who had the nickname "The Freak" and was one of the league's top pass rushers from 1999-2005 with the Titans and Eagles.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Jayron also has eye-popping size for his position. He was a first-team All-American at Clemson in 2015 and was projected to go much higher in the NFL Draft.
The Ravens lost seventh-round rookie safety Geno Stone after the Houston Texans claimed him off waivers earlier this week.