Ravens Add Veteran Outside Linebacker and Guard to Practice Squad

Sep 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092722-Attaochu
Kirk Irwin/AP Photos
Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (50) moves off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland.

The Ravens signed veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to their practice squad Tuesday, further bolstering their depth at an injury-laden position.

Baltimore also added guard Zack Johnson to its practice squad and released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, who was on the 53-man roster.

Attaochu, 29, is entering his ninth NFL season. He was with the Chicago Bears last year but tore his pectoral in Week 5 and was released in June.

A former second-round pick of the Chargers in 2014, Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in his eight seasons. His best season was in 2015, but he recently had a strong campaign in 2020 with the Denver Broncos, logging 5.0 sacks, 31 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 13 games (five starts).

The Ravens needed more outside linebacker depth after a spate of injuries there already this year. Starter and team sack leader Justin Houston is dealing with a minor groin injury that sidelined him for much of Sunday's win in New England. The Ravens already lost Steven Means and Vince Biegel to season-ending Achilles tears and Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are still working their way back from Achilles injuries.

Baltimore signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul Monday, and he'll also be looking to get up to speed quickly. The Ravens also elevated veteran outside linebacker Brandon Copeland from the practice squad last week.

Attaochu, who hails from Nigeria and went to high school in Washington, D.C. is the Ravens' third Nigerian pass rusher, joining Odafe Oweh and Ojabo.

Johnson went undrafted in 2020 and spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker was on the Broncos' practice squad last season but was released during this year's roster cuts.

The Ravens released cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Makai Polk from the practice squad to make room for Attaochu and Johnson.

Related Content

news

Devin Duvernay Is 'Flourishing' as Ravens' All-Around Weapon

The Ravens were pumped to get Devin Duvernay in the 2020 draft, and they're reaping the rewards this season.

news

Late for Work 9/27: Lamar Jackson Emerges As Pace-Setter in MVP Race

Ravens could use a third cornerback to emerge. The Ravens are a home underdog against the Bills this Sunday.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

Jason Pierre-Paul Officially Signs One-Year Deal

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who has 91 ½ career sacks would help boost the Ravens pass rush.

news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Avoids Major Injury in Car Crash

Bengals get first win ahead of big Thursday night game vs. Dolphins. The Steelers are struggling offensively, but their porous run defense is a major issue.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split reps. Kyle Hamilton gets the team's highest grade.

news

Late for Work 9/26: Players-Only Meeting Helps Ravens Defense Get Redemption

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman praised for play calling and adjustments. Ravens offense 'the scariest version' we've seen. Calais Campbell hopes for the best for injured Patriots QB Mac Jones.

news

What the Patriots Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Bill Belichick talks about Lamar Jackson's running, Matthew Judon talks about trying to tackle Jackson, and Devin McCourty breaks down the Ravens offense.

news

J.K. Dobbins Feels 'Blessed' Being Back in Action

Making his long-awaited return from a major knee injury, running back J.K. Dobbins made an immediate impact.

news

Lamar Jackson Gives Another Virtuoso Performance

Throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another, Lamar Jackson wasn't fazed by losing another left tackle to injury or anything else against the Patriots.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Lamar Jackson proves, once again, that he is the show. Baltimore's offensive line took another loss and still got stronger. Redemption for the Ravens defense.

Find Tickets
Advertising