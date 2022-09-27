Ravens Add Veteran Outside Linebacker and Guard to Practice Squad

The Ravens signed veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to their practice squad Tuesday, further bolstering their depth at an injury-laden position.

Baltimore also added guard Zack Johnson to its practice squad and released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, who was on the 53-man roster.

Attaochu, 29, is entering his ninth NFL season. He was with the Chicago Bears last year but tore his pectoral in Week 5 and was released in June.

A former second-round pick of the Chargers in 2014, Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in his eight seasons. His best season was in 2015, but he recently had a strong campaign in 2020 with the Denver Broncos, logging 5.0 sacks, 31 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 13 games (five starts).

The Ravens needed more outside linebacker depth after a spate of injuries there already this year. Starter and team sack leader Justin Houston is dealing with a minor groin injury that sidelined him for much of Sunday's win in New England. The Ravens already lost Steven Means and Vince Biegel to season-ending Achilles tears and Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are still working their way back from Achilles injuries.

Baltimore signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul Monday, and he'll also be looking to get up to speed quickly. The Ravens also elevated veteran outside linebacker Brandon Copeland from the practice squad last week.

Attaochu, who hails from Nigeria and went to high school in Washington, D.C. is the Ravens' third Nigerian pass rusher, joining Odafe Oweh and Ojabo.

Johnson went undrafted in 2020 and spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker was on the Broncos' practice squad last season but was released during this year's roster cuts.